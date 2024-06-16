Hammer Yachts Introduces “Next Generation of Power Catamarans”

Hammer Yachts, builders of the “HammerCats,” have approached the center-console power catamaran market from a new perspective — their line-up of power catamarans from 30 to 45 feet is exclusively built from epoxy composites. HammerCats are 40% lighter than comparable center consoles and tenders in the same size range but don’t require quad engines. The vessel’s double-stepped hull offers an impressive range, a soft and dry ride, with less maintenance, cheaper insurance, and easy towing.

This year’s latest addition to the HammerCat family is the HammerCat 35HH, with the HH standing for “Hard Hat.” The HammerCat 35HH is well suited for colder climates, with excellent protection for crew while not compromising visibility. With its wide-open aft deck, the vessel can be configured with a sportfishing fighting chair or a large, insulated fish box with additional seating or storage. Dual live bait wells and a tuna tower are optional additions as well. Starting in May, the HammerCat 35HH is available in the U.S. with power options including two Suzuki 350s or a Mercury 350/400 V10.

Starting in 2018, Hammer Yachts entered the power catamaran market with one clear goal — to change the current offering of power catamarans into elegant, high-performing, fuel-efficient vessels. Their first vessel was the HammerCat 35 in 2019, followed by a full production line for the model in 2020. Their next, the HammerCat 45, is in production this year. Starting this summer, Hammer Yachts will operate out of Pier Sixty-Six in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

