Hidden Gems: Welcome back to Baltimore! Discover Harbor East Marina: Your Premier Superyacht Destination

Located on the bustling Baltimore waterfront, Harbor East is more than just a place to dock – it’s a gateway to an unforgettable experience filled with nightlight, fine dining, and exciting events nearby all year long.
Harbor East Marina boasts 184 state-of-the-art floating slips, accommodating yachts up to 300 feet with alongside dockage. The marina is equipped with modern amenities, including a boaters’ lounge with high-speed Wi-Fi, cable TV, shower and laundry facilities, a party pad for private events, and 30, 50, and 100-amp shore power. Plus, with 24/7 gated security, visitors can rest assured that they and their boats are safe while they enjoy the offerings of Harbor East, Fells Point, Camden Yards and more.
When the sun goes down, Harbor East Marina lights up. The area is packed with bars, lounges, and clubs that cater to every vibe. Enjoy breathtaking skyline views at venues like The Bygone, or experience something livelier with spots like The Elk Room and Bond Street Social. The nightlife here caters to diverse preferences, from laid-back lounges to fun nightclubs and everything in between.
The area of Harbor East and surrounding the marina is a goldmine of high-end restaurants with a spot for everyone’s taste buds. Charleston offers a refined dining experience with a southern-inspired menu. Azumi is a contemporary Japanese restaurant and provides an exquisite sushi menu and a selection of premium sake. Osteria offers authentic dishes crafted with fresh, locally-sourced ingredients. And, each of these are within walking distance to the dock!
One of the best things about Harbor East is that there’s always something to see and do. It’s a lively epicenter for events and attractions throughout the year. Pier Six Pavilion is a designated spot for exciting concerts and live music. This outdoor pavilion will see acts like, T-Pain in June and Jon Pardi in September. The National Aquarium and Maryland Science Center are just steps away from the marina. And sports fans can enjoy games at renown Camden Yards just a ride or scoot away.
Beyond all the fun and vibrant culture, Harbor East Marina’s concierge services enhance the overall experience. The on-site team is ready to assist with dining reservations, tours of Baltimore’s historic sites and more. The level of service they provide ensures guests can fully enjoy their time while being stress-free. Ask for Dave and Jack at the marina and they will make sure your experience is remarkable this summer!
