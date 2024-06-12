Judging the Monaco Superyacht Chef Competition

Hello, my salty sea dogs! In April, I had the pleasure of being on the jury of this year’s Superyacht Chef Competition in Monaco. I flew out from sunny Florida to join a Michelin star-studded dinner hosted by the owner of the Monaco Yacht Club, and I got to meet HSH Prince Albert II himself. It was a fantastic night with all the outstanding chefs, but the real test was the next day.

The competition, which was hosted at the Monaco Yacht Club by Bluewater, had nine chefs competing in three rounds of cooking. In the first heat, the chefs received a mystery box of ingredients that had to be used, with points given for presentation, creativity, and skill. There was also a display of fresh fruit and veggies, dry stores, and dairy for all contestants to use. The first round was only 40 minutes of cooking time. A jury chose the winner from each of the three rounds, and a finalist group was decided for the competition’s next heat. It was a very close game with only a few points separating the chefs.

After lunch, the finalists were given two mystery boxes to cook with. They had to prepare two dishes: a main course and dessert, with only 40 and 30 minutes respectively on the clock. Points were awarded for skill and deducted for going over time. The winners all worked extremely hard in this high-pressure competition, which was live-streamed and had a large audience cheering the chefs on. Deciding on the winner was tough.

First place went to Chef Paulo Ucha Longhin of M/Y Hercules. Chef Ava Faulkner was second, and coming in third with a great performance was Chef Mateusz Mitka. I caught up with Paulo to learn more about his experience.

What made competing in the Monaco Superyacht Chef Competition particularly significant for you?

I wanted to test myself with all the pressure and see what would happen. I haven’t been in yachting for many years, so I think it’s a good way for agencies to get to know you.

How would you describe the backstage atmosphere just before the competition kicked off?

Everyone was a little nervous about the big moment, but I think that, little by little, people relaxed.

Preparing for such a high-stakes competition must have been intense. Can you walk us through your preparation routine leading up to the first round?

I tried to be as relaxed as I could, but when the stopwatch started, the tension returned. So, I calculated a little bit what was feasible to do in preparation and went ahead.

Every competition has its challenges. Can you share a specific moment that tested your skills or pushed you outside your comfort zone?

I was a little frustrated when two of the lobsters were spongy inside, probably because they were cooked from dead or with broken shells when previously boiled. I had to select the best parts to plate the four dishes. A big part of the two lobsters did not work for me.

Winning the competition must have been an incredible moment. Can you share with us the rush of emotions you experienced when your name was announced as the winner?

The first thing I did was to thank God for the achievement I was so looking forward to. The feeling of satisfaction and work done is amazing. I felt blessed.

Having your family present during such a pivotal moment must have been incredibly special. Can you elaborate on what it meant to have them there with you on stage?

They are everything to me. Having them there was very special. I think it’s a great example to achieve something and have your family around you, mainly for the kids [as it] creates a winning mentality for life, [showing that] everything [is] possible when you want to do something.

It was an honor to be on the jury and see these yacht chefs earn their stripes in the fast-paced competition. Thank you to all who were involved in making this year’s competition a great success. See you next year!

Chef Danny Davies, a 25-year veteran chef, has worked on yachts ranging from 100 to 400+ feet. Check out his “Behind the Line” podcast interviews with top yacht chefs from around the world.

