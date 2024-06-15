METSTRADE Welcomes Back Start-Up Pavilion

Following a successful debut last year, METSTRADE will host its second start-up pavilion in November in collaboration with Yachting Ventures. Last year’s event featured 15 start-ups showcasing their products and technologies to industry experts and attendees. The pavilion offers a platform for emerging companies to showcase their ideas while connecting the businesses with potential investors and giving them media exposure.

Captains and crew are invited to participate at the pavilion as well. Last year’s event showcased three start-ups created by ex-crew. Metarina, a state-of-the-art marina management software and berth marketplace for boaters, was founded by school friends who found themselves back together on a vessel in the Mediterranean. Floatist, a fleet management and charter operations platform for yacht charter operators, was co-founded by Cindy Allis. Allis started sailing at a young age and worked as a skipper on sailing yachts.

Charter Itinerary is the third start-up that participated in last year’s Start-Up Pavilion. The start-up creates custom itineraries, tailored yacht proposals, interactive guest preferences, and manages bookings. Boris De Bel, co-founder and CEO of Charter Itinerary, has worked in the yachting industry since 2012, including as a first mate on numerous sailing yachts.

This year’s Start-Up Pavilion will again accommodate 15 start-ups. Curated by Yachting Ventures, the selected start-ups will not only showcase their innovations, but also engage in panel discussions and a pitching competition. The pitching competition takes place on the last day of METSTRADE and involves four to five startups showcasing their products and solutions to a panel of investors and industry leaders. The event will be judged by national and international investors actively seeking investment opportunities.

“The organizers of METSTRADE see the importance of supporting emerging new businesses and the Start-Up Pavilion, alongside adjacent events, including panel discussions and a pitching competition, raises the profile of startups and gives them the platform they need to kick start their journey,” said Gabbi Richardson, founder of Yachting Ventures.

Interested start-ups can find more information on the METSTRADE Start-Up Pavilion and an application form in the link below.

Topics: