Palm Beach Motor Yachts Ventures into Superyachts

Palm Beach Motor Yachts announced a new flagship of the fleet, officially entering the superyacht industry.

Palm Beach Motor Yachts announced the Palm Beach 85 (PB85), the new flagship of the global yacht brand that has pushed the company into the superyacht sector. PB85 is designed to surpass industry standards in luxury, onboard comfort, and performance.

“The Palm Beach 85 represents a dream achieved. When I was a young man working on the docks in Sydney, I would watch the yachts cruising through the harbor and knew that one day I’d do the same on my own boat. When the Palm Beach 85 splashes, she’ll be the largest yacht we’ve built, and will represent a new level of luxury, fuel efficiency, and performance in the yachting industry,” said Mark Richards, founder of Palm Beach Motor Yachts.

With PB85 being a part of 12 models — nine in the Classic Palm Beach lineup and three in the Palm Beach GT Sports series — each are unique and customized for each owner. Three to four staterooms, a Skylounge or Sedan model, and twin or triple engine packages are some of the customizable features of the vessel. A feature that sets the PB85 apart is the crew quarters, with spacious and well-appointed living areas. The PB85 is also constructed using Palm Beach Motor Yachts’ proprietary V-Warp Technology.

At Palm Beach, we’re constantly improving, innovating, pushing ourselves, and exceeding industry expectations—the PB85 is the result of countless hours of hard work by our entire team. I am extremely proud of what we’ve been able to achieve,” Richards said.

