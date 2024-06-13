Since its inception in 2009, the Boating and Beach Bash for People with Disabilities has grown from a humble community gathering into a beacon of inclusion and joy that draws attendees from across the nation. The Americans with Disabilities Foundation was founded by the late Jay Van Vechten and his wife, Lowell Van Vechten. This annual event in Boca Raton, Florida, has become a cherished flagship tradition for individuals with disabilities and their families, offering a day of fun, camaraderie, and empowerment.

Jay Van Vechten’s vision was to transform what was once known as a Picnic in the Park for People with Disabilities into something extraordinary. The Boating and Beach Bash was born with the support of dedicated volunteers, friends, and the city of Boca Raton. Over the years, the event has garnered significant support from organizations like the Royal Palm Yacht Club, Boca Raton Police and Fire Rescue, the Rotary Club of Downtown Boca Raton, and other generous sponsors — allowing it to thrive and expand its reach.

Following Jay’s passing in 2020, Dr. Christopher Noe stepped up as CEO of the Americans with Disabilities Foundation, and continued Jay’s legacy. With unwavering dedication, Noe and Lowell, alongside their passionate team, have ensured that the Bash remains an annual highlight for the disability community.

Central to the Bash’s mission is its commitment to remaining free, making it accessible to all. This dedication has made it the largest non-profit event for people with disabilities in the United States, attracting thousands each year. The event provides a day of enjoyment, and serves as a platform for raising awareness and challenging misconceptions about disability.

The 15th annual Bash in 2024 stands as a testament to the event’s enduring impact. Against the backdrop of azure waves by the Spanish River Park, guests are welcomed with open arms and hearts. The day begins with an official opening ceremony, graced by esteemed guests and punctuated by heartfelt performances. Mayor Scott Singer’s proclamation marks the occasion, affirming March 2 as a day dedicated to celebrating the resilience and spirit of individuals with disabilities.

Throughout the day, the Bash buzzes with activity, offering an array of experiences tailored to every interest. There’s something for everyone from art exhibitions to performances by the MC-JROTC Olympic Heights Color Guard (Marine Corp), to guest performance singer Kelly Boyle, to train rides and boating adventures with Boca Raton’s Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 36. Specialized support stations ensure that attendees’ needs are met, with more than 40 stations providing services such as the comforting presence of service animals, sunscreen care, and accessible pontoon boats for those with mobility challenges. Additionally, the inclusion of Mobi Mats, portable walkways for people with disabilities, has further enhanced accessibility, allowing individuals to navigate the sandy terrain with ease and enjoy the festivities without barriers. By the end of the event, 822 guests had taken rides on the 14 volunteer vessels provided for the day due to the seamless efforts of Marine and Boating Operations Managers John Muir and Michael Brody.

Volunteers, including captains and crewmembers, play a vital role in the Bash’s success. The event expands each year, offering myriad opportunities for captains and crew to contribute. There are countless ways to make a meaningful impact from donating time, money, and vessels, to spreading the word about the event to friends and family.. Experienced captains can assist in providing a safe and efficient boat ride as well as directing the arrival and departure of boats, ensuring a seamless experience for attendees. Those with accessible vessels are encouraged to provide accommodations for individuals with disabilities, both seen and unseen, fostering an environment of inclusivity and accessibility. Additionally, volunteers from diverse backgrounds, including physical therapists, health and wellness professionals, and hospital aides, are welcome to offer their services and support.

Amidst the laughter and camaraderie, poignant moments unfold, underscoring the transformative power of the Bash. One such story is that of Juan Carlos Gil, who has attended the event since its inception in 2009. Despite facing learning disabilities, visual impairment, and cerebral palsy, Juan’s optimism knows no bounds. He owns an embroidery business, has been featured on Mercury Marine’s website, and embodies the ethos of the Bash.

“If the able-body community can do it, so can I,” Gil said.

One moment that stood out at this year’s Bash, which members like Noe and Lori Weber, events general manager, can attest to, was that of a 12-year-old girl’s entrepreneurial spirit in support of her four-year-old sister. She sold homemade soap to raise funds and awareness, exemplifying the sense of purpose and community fostered by the event. However, the event isn’t only for young people.

“There was an elderly woman sitting by the ocean in a wheelchair for the first time, watching the waves roll in. This event gave her the opportunity to do something she never deemed possible,” Muir said.

As the Boating and Beach Bash continues to grow and evolve, its message of inclusion and empowerment resonates far beyond the shores of Boca Raton. With each passing year, Jay Van Vechten’s legacy lives on, reminding us all to embrace joy, dream big, and never underestimate the potential within each of us.

Beyond its immediate impact on attendees, the Boating and Beach Bash serves as a catalyst for broader societal change. By challenging stereotypes and promoting accessibility, the event sparks conversations and drives progress toward a more inclusive world for people with disabilities. In previous years, the Bash has hosted celebrities with disabilities such as America’s Got Talent contestant Kechi Okwuchi, and American Idol Finalist Rion Paige, which has helped create greater awareness.

The Bash’s success is not only measured in attendance numbers, but also in the lasting friendships formed, the barriers broken, and the lives transformed. It’s a testament to the power of community coming together with a shared vision of acceptance and celebration of diversity.

The Bash’s organizers have ambitious plans to expand their reach and impact further. With aspirations to host similar events in different cities and communities, they aim to spread the message of inclusion and accessibility far and wide.

In addition to its flagship event in Boca Raton, the Bash seeks to partner with organizations and individuals who share its values and are committed to creating a more inclusive society. Through collaboration and collective action, they believe that meaningful change is not only possible but inevitable.

As the sun sets on another successful Boating and Beach Bash, the spirit of community and empowerment lingers on. For attendees, volunteers, and organizers alike, the event serves as a reminder of what can be achieved when people come together with compassion, determination, and a shared purpose.

In the words of Jay Van Vechten, whose vision continues to inspire generations, “Don’t postpone joy.” The Boating and Beach Bash embodies this ethos, offering a day of celebration, connection, and endless possibilities for all who attend.

Topics: