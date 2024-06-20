The Croatia Yacht Show Plans Inaugural Event

Mark your calendars! A new boat show, the Croatia Yacht Show, is joining the roster of Mediterranean events this year.

The Croatia Yacht Show will run in Zadar from Oct. 1–3, 2024. The Zadar Cruise Port will host the show, and more than 50 crewed yachts are scheduled to attend. Several brokerage firms, including IYC, Expersea Superyachts, Touch Adriatic, Goolets, Master Charter, are also planning to attend, according to Yachts Croatia.

According to Yachts Croatia, the 65-meter M/Y Trident will be the show’s “crown jewel.” The show’s entertainment options include a chef and a tablescaping competition for participating vessels, plus a captain and crew party.

The show will allow pre-arranged yacht tours through the YachtFyre app, and the show will only be open to the public in a limited capacity. The yacht section will be separated from the public areas. A VIP pass will be available for €1,000.

The show’s mission is to “promote Croatia as a superyacht destination and a growing crewed charter market,” the show states.

“The arrival of elite yachts and a rich accompanying program puts the Adriatic on the map of prestigious destinations for lovers of luxury and adventure. Organizing such a show simultaneously opens up numerous business opportunities and promotes the development of luxury tourism,” Yachts Croatia said.

Photo: Croatia Yacht Show

