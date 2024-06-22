Tropic Ocean Airways Achieves Milestone

Tropic Ocean Airways has successfully completed 100 lifesaving missions across the Bahamas with its seaplane air ambulance services.

Tropic Ocean Airways is the only seaplane operator offering medical evacuation and air ambulance services in the U.S. and the Caribbean. The service is available on demand and requires no membership.

The company uses a fleet of Cessna Grand Caravan EX Amphibians equipped with essential medical equipment. These aircraft can land on both runways and water, allowing for quick responses to medical emergencies on remote islands, cruise ships, resorts, and yachts.

“Our seaplanes make it possible to reach patients in the most inaccessible places,” said Rob Ceravolo, CEO of Tropic Ocean Airways. “When a medical incident occurs, every minute counts. Our ability to land directly on water ensures that patients receive timely, lifesaving care.”

Tropic Ocean Airways maintains a crew and aircraft on standby, and they are ready to launch within two hours of an emergency call. Each mission is staffed by two FAA-certified pilots and medical professionals, including registered nurses, physicians, respiratory therapists, critical care paramedics, and pediatric teams, all equipped with the latest medical technology.

Services include critical care transport, NICU transport, ECMO transport, ventilator management, continuous cardiac monitoring, invasive line monitoring, and complete bed-to-bed services.

Tropic Ocean Airways also provides medical travel companion services, mobile concierge doctors, and pre- and post-surgery flights.

Want more? Read the latest Triton issue.

Topics: