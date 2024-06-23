Yacht Crew Charged After Allegedly Starting Greek Island Fire

Greek authorities arrested thirteen yacht crew aboard M/Y Persefoni after allegedly launching fireworks on the Greek island Hydra which later started a forest fire.

Thirteen of M/Y Persefoni’s yacht crew, including its captain, were charged with a felony and ordered to enter a plea on Wednesday after allegedly starting a forest fire with fireworks shot from their vessel on Saturday, according to Euro News. The blaze took place on Hydra, one of the Saronic Islands of Greece located in the Aegean Sea.

Firefighters managed to put out the fire before it engulfed the entire island, but not before acres of Hydra’s pine forest was burned, with different news outlets reporting between 75 to 300 acres. The yacht had been hired by a group of 17 Kazakhstan nationals when the fireworks were set off. Authorities have since confiscated the vessel, but the tourists were not detained.

State-run ERT television said the captain of another vessel anchored close by told authorities that the fire was caused by fireworks set off M/Y Persefoni. The crew face fines up to €200,000 and potential prison sentences of up to 20 years, as Greece recently implemented stricter penalities for deliberate and negligent arson, according to Euro News.

