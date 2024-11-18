ACREW Crew Awards Recognizes Industry’s Best

On Saturday, Nov. 16, the ACREW Crew Awards recognized superyacht crewmembers for their hard work and personal achievement in Amsterdam. The ultimate celebration of excellence and professionalism in yachting, the Crew Awards celebrated their seventh year of rewarding different departments for their efforts and dedication to the industry.

The judging panel was composed of current and former senior superyacht captains, crew, and industry professionals, who carefully assessed the nominees to ensure that success is duly acknowledged. More than just a ceremony, ACREW’s Crew Awards are a symbol of personal achievement, industry-wide recognition, and professional excellence.

ACREW Crew Awards Winners

Best Deckhand Crew Award, sponsored by Triton

Winner: Charlie Rose

Best Stew Crew Award, sponsored by Mintra

Winner: Cathy Skinner

Best Chef Crew Award, sponsored by Gourmet Deliveries

Winner: Daisy Webster

Best Health & Wellness Award, sponsored by YATCO

Winner: Laura Riera

Best Lead Deckhand/Bosun Crew Award, sponsored by GMC Yachting

Winner: Emma Crowther

Best Chief Stew/Purser Crew Award, sponsored by Sea Emporium

Winner: Lesley Deinum

Best Social Influencer Award, sponsored by Yachteye

Winner: Emery Wallerich

Best Environmental & Sustainability Award, sponsored by Boero YachtCoatings

Winner: Alison Foley

Best Engineer & ETO Crew Award, sponsored by OmniAccess

Winner: Robert Morera Puertas

Best First Officer/Chief Mate Crew Award, sponsored by Cecil Wright

Winner: Linda Pearson

Lifetime Achievement Award, sponsored by Zijlstra Interiors

Winner: Anna Percival-Harris

Best Captain Master 500GT Crew Award, sponsored by Marina Casa de Campo

Winner: Marlies Sanders

Best Captain Master 3000GT Crew Award, sponsored by Nautica Assistance

Winner: James Edge

Best Captain Master Unlimited Crew Award, sponsored by YPI CREW

Winner: Sean Meagher

Best Superyacht Crew Award sponsored by ATPI

Winner: M/Y Coral Ocean

Judging Panel

Alex Whitty

Captain of M/Y NAIA

Brenda Damphousse

Owner and creator of Bespoke-Xperience

Brennan Dates

Founder of Superyacht Galley Designs

Bruno Ferreira

Yacht engineer

Debora Radtke

Owner and president of American Yacht Agents

Gemma Hulbert

Founder of The Yacht Stew Academy and TYS Recruitment

Giverny Jade

Head of Charter at Mortlock Yachts

Glen Taylor

Director of Superyacht Fitness

Jamila Garcia

CEO of Starfish Crew LTD

Josipa Lozo

Chief stew

Karine Rayson

Director of The Crew Coach

Liam Dobbin

Managing Director of Wilsonhalligan

Marco Lima

Chef

Phil Blake

Senior Director, Marina Operations

Rafael Cervantes Mataix

Captain of M/Y Lady Moura

Samantha Morris

Relief Purser and Ayurveda Lifestyle and Wellness Coach

Shani Berry

Chief Stew

Ted McCumber

Managing Director at Feadship America

Tony Browne

Marina Director

Victoria Nesbit

Chief Mate

Will Kaye

Captain

