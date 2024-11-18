ACREW Crew Awards Recognizes Industry’s Best

Acrew is now taking nominations for outstanding crew who deserve industry-wide recognition of their professional excellence through Acrew’s Crew Awards. Nomination categories can be found…
On Saturday, Nov. 16, the ACREW Crew Awards recognized superyacht crewmembers for their hard work and personal achievement in Amsterdam. The ultimate celebration of excellence and professionalism in yachting, the Crew Awards celebrated their seventh year of rewarding different departments for their efforts and dedication to the industry.
The judging panel was composed of current and former senior superyacht captains, crew, and industry professionals, who carefully assessed the nominees to ensure that success is duly acknowledged. More than just a ceremony, ACREW’s Crew Awards are a symbol of personal achievement, industry-wide recognition, and professional excellence.
Best Deckhand Crew Award, sponsored by Triton
Winner: Charlie Rose
Best Stew Crew Award, sponsored by Mintra
Winner: Cathy Skinner
Best Chef Crew Award, sponsored by Gourmet Deliveries
Winner: Daisy Webster
Best Health & Wellness Award, sponsored by YATCO
Winner: Laura Riera
Best Lead Deckhand/Bosun Crew Award, sponsored by GMC Yachting
Winner: Emma Crowther
Best Chief Stew/Purser Crew Award, sponsored by Sea Emporium
Winner: Lesley Deinum
Best Social Influencer Award, sponsored by Yachteye
Winner: Emery Wallerich
Best Environmental & Sustainability Award, sponsored by Boero YachtCoatings
Winner: Alison Foley
Best Engineer & ETO Crew Award, sponsored by OmniAccess
Winner: Robert Morera Puertas
Best First Officer/Chief Mate Crew Award, sponsored by Cecil Wright
Winner: Linda Pearson
Lifetime Achievement Award, sponsored by Zijlstra Interiors
Winner: Anna Percival-Harris
Best Captain Master 500GT Crew Award, sponsored by Marina Casa de Campo
Winner: Marlies Sanders
Best Captain Master 3000GT Crew Award, sponsored by Nautica Assistance
Winner: James Edge
Best Captain Master Unlimited Crew Award, sponsored by YPI CREW
Winner: Sean Meagher
Best Superyacht Crew Award sponsored by ATPI
Winner: M/Y Coral Ocean
Alex Whitty
Captain of M/Y NAIA
Brenda Damphousse
Owner and creator of Bespoke-Xperience
Brennan Dates
Founder of Superyacht Galley Designs
Bruno Ferreira
Yacht engineer
Debora Radtke
Owner and president of American Yacht Agents
Gemma Hulbert
Founder of The Yacht Stew Academy and TYS Recruitment
Giverny Jade
Head of Charter at Mortlock Yachts
Glen Taylor
Director of Superyacht Fitness
Jamila Garcia
CEO of Starfish Crew LTD
Josipa Lozo
Chief stew
Karine Rayson
Director of The Crew Coach
Liam Dobbin
Managing Director of Wilsonhalligan
Marco Lima
Chef
Phil Blake
Senior Director, Marina Operations
Rafael Cervantes Mataix
Captain of M/Y Lady Moura
Samantha Morris
Relief Purser and Ayurveda Lifestyle and Wellness Coach
Shani Berry
Chief Stew
Ted McCumber
Managing Director at Feadship America
Tony Browne
Marina Director
Victoria Nesbit
Chief Mate
Will Kaye
