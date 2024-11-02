Boat Shows: The Good, the Bad, the Ugly

As the 65th annual Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show comes to town, a hive of activity takes over Fort Lauderdale. A few captains and crew shared their boat show insights.

“Boat shows are still the best place to sell a second-hand yacht or go shopping for a second-hand yacht,” Capt. Raymond Heer said. “When I am not with an owner in the market as a buyer or seller, I do not go.”

The shows are a lot of work for crew exhibiting, but captains and crew agree that networking is a big plus. Chef Suzanne Trice finds boat shows “very useful, not just to show off the boat and crew, but it’s a great networking opportunity. It’s really the only opportunity for crew to do this with other crew, brokers, etc. It’s also nice when they have activities to support this.”

As a chef, she particularly loves those shows that allow the crew to showcase their skills and talents, like chef competitions. “I always like the social cocktail hours — although I am working to provide the food, I like the opportunity. Also, I did some broker luncheons that were a nice way to meet other brokers.” As a freelancer, she finds this an excellent way to connect with yacht brokers and have them sample her food.

As a captain on an expedition yacht, Heer feels his networking opportunities are better done remotely. Still, he finds boat shows helpful for new equipment, tenders, or electronics — but only every three or four years. He particularly loves METS for those products. While he jokes that the final horn is his favorite part of boat shows, he enjoys “The vibe. Also, you get to bump into people you have not seen for a while, which is always a bonus.”

If he has one boat show peeve, it’s some broker behavior. “When on a yacht for sale, by far the most annoying thing is the buyer brokers that step on board as if they own the boat. I am not talking about the brokers with good manners and a decent showing of respect. I am referring only to the brokers that do not know the boundaries.”

Capt. Luca Triggiani also enjoys the networking aspects. “Major marine events like FLIBS are a great networking opportunity, as we’re able to meet with contractors and leading yachting firm representatives in one go,” he said.

Pluses for him include meeting up with old friends and colleagues he doesn’t usually get to see. “Seminars and conferences are useful to discover how the market is doing, and the industry numbers anticipate the trends,” he said. “I cannot deny that evening parties are a lot of fun, too.”

Capt. Antonio Gerini also enjoys the social elements. “It is a very good moment of the year to consolidate friendships and partnerships and meet new, interesting people,” he said.

Capt. Triggiani would like to see one change, however — “I personally think we should restrict public attendance to certain sections of the boat show to allow networking within professionals.”

Topics: