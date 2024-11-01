M/Y Miss Stephanie Crew Win Best in Show Competition at FLIBS 2024

Three sets of crew representing three yachts in the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show (FLIBS) competed in a Canapés and Cocktails Challenge on Wednesday, Oct. 30, with the winning team crowned Best in Show. The event, held at the Oasis Lounge’s Swimming Hall of Fame location in FLIBS, was sponsored by Triton News, Global Marine Travel (GMT), Yacht Chandlers, Dianthus Miami, Chef Danny Davies, and The Oasis Lounge.

The three yachts participating included M/Y Freedom, represented by Head Chef Ruthie Kallai, Chief Stew Julie Emmons, and Deck Stew Molly Priebe; M/Y Miss Stephanie with Head Chef Moises Vilomar, Chief Stew Winnie Skupin, and Second Stew Jordan Michel; and M/Y No Bad Ideas with Head Chef Warren Carney, Chief Stew Boudine Nagel, and Second Stew Andria Weppenaar. The teams were given mystery ingredients 18 hours before the competition, allowing them to brainstorm three canapés that fit under seafood, meat, and vegetarian categories.

Chef Danny Davies emceed the competition, while the six judges included Gemma Hulbert of The Yacht Stew Academy, Head Chef Nina Wilson of M/Y Loon, Head Chef Christian Russo of M/Y Remember When, Yacht Chandlers’ Director of Yacht Provisioning John Pinkerton, Managing Director of GMT and Co-founder of the Oasis Lounge Tim Davey, and Head Chef Hannah Rose of Phoenix II.

Davey and Wilson were looking for creativity as a standout feature, Pinkerton focused on the quality of the plate, and Russo looked for originality from the teams. As the crew finished preparing, the judges began tasting each of the team’s dishes. After a period of deliberation, the M/Y Miss Stephanie team won the competition, securing Best in Show. Teams won prizes including more than $2,000 in cash and prizes from Yacht Chandlers, GMT, and Triton, GMT travel coolers and Triton gift baskets full of swag, gift cards, and chef knives, and $1,200 worth of courses to The Yacht Stew Academy.

“You saw my excitement, right? I was jumping in the air,” Skupin said. “It’s nice when what you’re doing makes people happy, because at the end of the day, what we do is make people happy.”

Vilomar originally joined the competition to have fun, but the victory was a great addition to the experience, and he urged crew to participate in similar events. Hulbert, who judged the Miss Stephanie team as her top team, said the focus on the details, including the order to eat the canapés was one of the reasons she scored them highly.

“All the teams went all out with this year’s theme — the food was of such a high level,” Davies said. “Congratulations to everyone that took part — outstanding work and community spirit.”

