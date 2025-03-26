Yacht Refits: (Re)building for Tomorrow

A look at what’s new in the world of refits, with expansion, innovation, and future-proofing leading the charge.

Refits are no longer just about fixing things — they are an opportunity to reimagine a yacht’s potential. As the industry demands more customization, sustainability, and technology, shipyards are stepping up to the challenge. Triton explores how leading refit yards are meeting these changing needs while shaping the future of yachting.

Ever-Growing Pipelines

Driven by an aging fleet and longer lead times for new builds, shipyards are expanding their refit capabilities, with major players investing heavily in infrastructure and services. Lürssen serves as an example; traditionally known for new builds, it has fully embraced the entire lifecycle through its dedicated Yacht Refit & Service division.

“This enables us to meet our clients’ needs better, look after the yachts like we know how, and has the added benefit of enabling us to improve and expand our service business,” said Alberto Perrone, refit sales director at Lürssen.

Dedicated refit shipyards across the Mediterranean are also scaling up. STP in Palma has invested €8 million and is increasing its operational footprint from 130,000 square meters to 162,000, adding five additional superyacht berths.

“The spaces will be better organized so that all shipyard activities can be carried out more smoothly and efficiently,” said Joan Rosselló, manager of STP Shipyard. Back on the mainland, the upcoming Marina Port Valencia project promises to further develop the refit game with an 80,000-square-meter refit area equipped with a 720-tonne travel lift inspired by STP’s open shipyard model.

The MB92 Group continues to strengthen its global presence with a new repair site in Golfe-Juan and an ambitious yacht repair center being constructed in the emerging yachting destination of the Red Sea.

“MB92 Red Sea is making significant progress with the construction of its yacht repair center, and client interest in the region is very positive,” said Ben Mennem, interim CEO and vice-chairman of MB92 Group. Strategic investment in their network supports growth, including the 4,300-tonne ship lift in La Ciotat, and most recently, the group acquired the paint, service, and supply company GYG.

“The acquisition aligns with our long-term growth strategy and will allow us to enhance market responsiveness, improve operational efficiency, and better meet the evolving needs of our clients,” Mennem said.

Palumbo SY Refit Group also continues to strategically expand its network of seven Mediterranean shipyards and a 24/7 assistance service. Meanwhile, Amico & Co is focusing on permanent covered facilities to meet the growing demand for refits on yachts 70 meters and above.

Refitting For The Future

As facilities expand, so do ambitions and sustainability credentials, which have become a priority, with shipyards working to future-proof the fleet. MB92 Group’s “Refit for the Future” initiative directly addresses these challenges by offering tailored plans. “This approach unlocks opportunities to enhance performance, reduce emissions, and deliver long-term operational cost savings through fuel efficiency and smarter system management,” Mennem said. The group is also an anchor partner of the Water Revolution Foundation, having initiated the Environmental Crew Guidelines and supporting the SEA Index, a tool designed to advance sustainability across the existing fleet and broader industry.

Palumbo SY Refit Group is equally committed to sustainability. “We’re exploring alternative fuels like hydrogen and methanol to reduce emissions and using renewable energy at our shipyards through photovoltaic systems,” said Antonio Palumbo, CEO of Palumbo SY Refit.

Renewable energy and harnessing greener energy to power operations is a common goal among many yards. Since STP installed photovoltaic panels on site, the shipyard has generated nearly 500,000 kWh of renewable energy, preventing the discharge of 226 tonnes of CO2. In 2023, Amico & Co. installed a 4,300-square-meter solar farm, self-powering 53% of the total energy consumed for shipyard and marina works. The yard’s strategy to provide more permanent hangars and other facility technology also highlights the sustainability factor.

“Covered hangars guarantee 73% in consumption savings compared to any temporary structure and in three years of usage, three hangars guarantee emission savings of -405 t CO2,” the facility said.

Balk Shipyard also recognizes the significance of its environmental responsibility and regularly explores innovations to enhance efficiency and reduce impact.

“One example is Ursus. The yacht received advanced technical upgrades, including diesel-electric pods, reducing fuel consumption,” said Evan Kortmann, CEO of Balk Shipyard.

Lürssen has also implemented various solutions to make yachts more energy efficient, such as switching to LEDs, installing heat recovery systems, and heat-insulating windows.

Smarter Upgrades

As demand for sustainable systems grows, so does the scope for conversion projects. By repurposing existing vessels, conversions can reduce the environmental impact of new builds.

“The increasing relevance of reusing and preserving structures and materials reflects a greater focus on sustainability,” Palumbo said. Potential conversion projects present exciting opportunities. “Many commercial vessels are large, extremely stable and comfortable and already come with diesel-electric propulsion, so the potential, if someone wanted to transform one of these boats, is worth exploring,” Perrone added.

Technology is also playing a key role in future-proofing yachts. Predictive maintenance tools offer data-driven insights to extend equipment and improve performance, while AI and enhanced automation show promise for future-proofing.

“Smarter system automation, predictive maintenance, and enhanced cybersecurity are all areas where AI will have a growing impact,” Mennem said.

This shift toward smarter, more sustainable yachts isn’t just about environmental responsibility; it also advances technical sophistication and improves onboard experiences. “Smart technology is one of the key trends shaping the industry, allowing systems onboard to be automated and streamlined,” Kortmann said.

As the yards tackle a range of projects, one thing is clear: the refit sector drives the future of the existing fleet. By breathing new life into yachts, they are emerging from the sheds to set new standards in comfort, efficiency, and eco-consciousness.

