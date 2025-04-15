2025 ACREW Crew Awards Nominations Open

Apr 15, 2025 by ACREW

The ACREW Crew Awards return in 2025 to honor the dedication and excellence of superyacht crew worldwide. With nominations opening on March 1, the industry is invited to put forward outstanding crewmembers across 14 award categories, celebrating those who go above and beyond in their roles. 

The nomination period runs until May 31, after which the shortlisted nominees will be announced on June 27. A distinguished panel of captains and industry professionals will oversee the judging process from July to September, carefully evaluating each finalist before the winners are revealed. 

Now in its eighth year, the ACREW Crew Awards stand as a benchmark of excellence in yachting, shining a light on the individuals who keep the industry moving forward. The awards weekend will take place from October 24–26 in Ibiza, bringing together crew and industry leaders for a celebration of achievement.

14 Award Categories 

  • Best Superyacht Crew Award
  • Best Captain (Master Unlimited) Award
  • Best Captain (Master 3000GT) Award
  • Best Captain (Master 500GT) Award
  • Best First Officer/Mate Crew Award
  • Best Chief Stew/Purser Crew Award 
  • Best Chef Crew Award
  • Best Environmental & Sustainability Crew Award
  • Best Engineer & ETO Crew Award
  • Lifetime Achievement Crew Award
  • Best Lead Deckhand/Bosun Crew Award
  • Best Social Influencer Crew Award 
  • Best Junior Crew Award
  • Best Mentor Crew Award

For those looking to recognize an exceptional crewmember, nominations are open and can be accessed by clicking here. Stay tuned for further updates as the awards season unfolds. 

