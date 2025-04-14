Debunking the Myth of Drinking Alcohol in Dubai

What yacht charters and crew need to know about drinking alcohol in Dubai.

Dubai is renowned for its luxury, innovation, and world-class experiences. Whether you’re cruising the waters on a private yacht, indulging in gourmet dining, or soaking up the nightlife, one question often lingers: Can you drink alcohol in Dubai? Spoiler alert: Yes, you absolutely can!

There’s a common misconception that drinking is illegal in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). While Dubai is a predominantly Muslim city, alcohol is not banned. In fact, drinking is perfectly legal in licensed venues — whether that’s at swanky bars, restaurants, or on private yachts. However, these establishments must have the proper licenses to serve alcohol. It’s all about enjoying a drink where it’s authorized, and for yacht charters, that means alcohol is provided by the licensed distributors, like Maritime Mercantile International (MMI) and African + Eastern. These two distributors have exclusive rights to sell alcohol in Dubai, meaning every yacht and venue complies with the law by purchasing through them.

Now, let’s clear up another myth: Dubai’s drinking scene is not outdated and reserved. The city’s drinking culture has evolved dramatically, with Dubai’s bar scene including hotspots like Nobu, Ushuaia, and Cavalli Club. Dubai has become a haven for cocktail enthusiasts and wine connoisseurs alike, and with more bars opening every year, the scene is only getting bigger and more thrilling.

Whether you’re planning a yacht party or enjoying an evening out, Dubai offers an exciting drinking experience. With top-tier bars, easy access to premium alcohol, and a strong focus on safety and responsibility, it’s time to let go of the myths and embrace all the fun Dubai has to offer!

MMI is making it easier to enjoy your favourite drinks at home. To purchase alcohol in store or online, you’ll need an alcohol license, which can be obtained by visiting licensedxb.com completing an application with your Emirates ID (for residents) or passport (for tourists). Once licensed, you can shop freely and even get 25% off your first purchase with the code TRITON25. This is also redeemable on mmihomedelivery.ae! For those looking for something truly exceptional, Le Clos offers an unparalleled selection of fine wines and luxury spirits. Whether you’re seeking a rare vintage or the most coveted limited-edition bottles, Le Clos’s collection stands apart from any other UAE retailer.

Related Posts Dubai show postponed The 28th annual Dubai International Boat Show, originally scheduled for next week, has been rescheduled for late November over travel concerns for exhibitors and guests…

Dubai show highlights growth, sustainability Dubai International Boat Show recapped the top news from the March show.

Mariners in Dubai need license Boat operators are now required to have a “driving license” in Dubai.The Dubai Maritime City Authority (DMCA) said the license would become mandatory in January.“Regulating…

Topics: