Former Stewardess Opens Crew Recruitment Agency

Chantelle Crofton launched Venture Yacht Crew in January. “Stepping away from life at sea was bittersweet, but the timing felt right,” she said. She spent 15 years as crew, primarily as a chief stewardess, and took on various roles and responsibilities, including refits, new builds, project management, and more. “These experiences have given me a well-rounded understanding of yachting from every angle,” she said. “Now, we are committed to using our experience to help crew build fulfilling careers in yachting.”

Venture fills a recruitment gap they identified: recruiters lacking industry experience and a true understanding of the job demands.

“The yachting industry is exciting, rewarding, and full of incredible experiences — but it’s also demanding, draining, and infuriating at times, requiring the right people for the right roles,” Crofton said. “That’s why I’m passionate about helping the next generation of crew not just find jobs but build fulfilling, long-term careers at sea, just as I did.”

Communication is crucial and has been an issue in her previous placement experiences. As crew, Crofton noticed that agents often submitted candidates without their knowledge, sometimes even after they’d joined another yacht. She is committed to improving that experience at Venture. Crofton and her husband and partner, Shaun, a head chef in yachting, started building their backend system from the ground up and have implemented procedures to enhance communication. Venture interviews all its candidates no more than three days before recommending them for a role. On the day of the interview, they again verify the candidate’s interest.

The agency is MCA-certified and fully complies with the Maritime Labour Convention, 2006. It also has a crew abandonment policy and insurance and has partnered with Nautilus International.

Venture offers competitive pricing, up to 180-day warranties, and includes background checks and CoC verification in its pricing. They work directly with vessels and offer discounts for multiple hires, junior crew, and regular vessel clients.

“Our goal is simple: not to be the biggest agency around but to be the agency known for providing personalized service and exceptional crew packages while fostering genuine, lasting relationships with crew and vessels,” Crofton said.

