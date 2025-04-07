Heesen Yachts Acquired by Laurens Last

Heesen Yachts, a Dutch shipyard specialized in creating aluminum and steel motor yachts, announced the full acquisition of the company by Laurens Last, a Dutch entrepreneur and investor. Last manages a portfolio of companies through his TSAL Family Office and is a passionate yachtsman, giving him extensive experience with the yachting lifestyle.

“This acquisition is more than investment — it’s a dream,” Last said. “Heesen represents the pinnacle of Dutch engineering and maritime craftsmanship. I am honored to take the ownership and ensure the brand continues to flourish for generations to come.”

Heesen reported a record-breaking financial performance in 2024, with the company’s revenue reaching €209 million and EBITDA of €17 million. Heesen will continue to focus on global sales expansion, technological innovation, and excellence in yacht design and construction under Last’s leadership, according to Heesen.

“We are thrilled to welcome Laurens Last to the Heesen family. His profile is a perfect fit: a successful Dutch entrepreneur with a genuine passion for yachting,” said Niels Vaessen, CEO of Heesen Yachts. “His vision and commitment will enable us to preserve the legacy our clients value while propelling Heesen into an exciting future.”

Heesen will continue to be committed to Dutch craftsmanship, innovation, and excellence according to the shipyard. Heesen was founded in 1978 and has launched more than 200 yachts, with a specialization in custom and semi-custom motor yachts ranging from 50 to 80 meters.

Image by Heesen Yachts.

Related Posts Heesen Yachts delivers two yachts. Heesen Yachts recently delivered two yachts: the all-aluminum 35m M/Y Galactica Plus and the 47m steel-hulled M/Y My Secret, bringing to five the number of…

Heesen Yachts delivers Elen Heesen Yachts has delivered the 155-foot (47m) M/Y Elena, formerly Project Margarita. She took her maiden voyage to the Scandinavian region this summer and is…

Heesen Yachts new contract Heesen Yachts has signed a contract to build a custom 231-foot (70m) fast displacement, aluminium motor yacht. The keel was laid in October and the…

Topics: