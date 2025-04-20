Z11 Electric Tender Takes a Big Step

Zin Boats is launching the Z11, a new electric tender associated with Feadship’s Project 821. The Z11 sets new standards for luxury electric tenders.

As David Donovick, president and COO of Zin Boats, explains, the Z11 tender features innovative technology that breaks speed, power, and range records. The 11.3-meter tender has the largest electric propulsion system, clocking in at 2,000 horsepower, making it the world’s fastest electric tender capable of reaching speeds over 60 miles per hour.

It’s not just about the flash — safety is equally important. Zin Boats has also been hard at work on battery safety and performance. With 400kWh of energy storage the tender’s range exceeds 100 nautical miles under normal operating conditions on a single charge. It can fully recharge in under four hours, and the system flexibly accepts DC-DC supercharger input from marinas or any AC-DC connections from 120v to 480v three-phase power. Raymarine is collaborating with Zin Boats on the Z11 and has developed a custom navigation and vessel automation experience. The Z11 is equipped with advanced support systems similar to modern yachts.

Donovick explains that Zin Boats is the only company in the world certified by Lloyd’s Register, DNV, and the Cayman Islands Ship Registry for its tenders to be garaged, which is a crucial Class and Flag consideration. “The reality is, if one of those tenders catches fire, you won’t have insurance on the big boat,” Donovick said. “Our boat has safety certification, so essentially, if you use our technology, you’ll have insurance.”

The 11-meter platform is available in 10 configurations. Everything from the waterline down remains the same, but buyers can customize the top deck. “We believe boats should be built like cars,” Donovick said.

