Informa Announces New Chicago Boat & Yacht Show

Informa Markets, alongside the Chicago Park District, Chicago Harbors, and Suntex Marina, announced the launch of the Windy City Boat & Yacht Show. The new show is set to debut June 11–14, 2026 at Chicago’s Burnham Harbor.

“Chicago’s boating community has long expressed the need for an in-water show, and we’re excited to bring this vision to life at the perfect location,” said Andrew Doole, president of U.S. Boat Shows for Informa Markets. “Burnham Harbor offers an unparalleled setting, where attendees can step directly into the show from land and water to experience hands-on learning and explore the latest marine innovations in a fully immersive environment. This event goes beyond showcasing boats; it’s about embracing the boating lifestyle in a way that seamlessly connects the water, the city, and the community — welcoming boaters of all skill levels to kick-off the season.”

More than 150 in-water boats will be on display (up to 90 feet), including new and brokerage models in the power and sailboat categories. Marine technology, luxury accessories, safety equipment, and watercraft essentials will be displayed in exhibits on land. Attendees will also have the opportunity to experience boats on the water through In-Water Test Drives.

“Chicago’s waterfront provides the perfect backdrop for an immersive and dynamic in-water boating experience,” said Larry Berryman, vice president of U.S. Boat Shows for Informa Markets. “June offers the perfect conditions for visitors to take full advantage of the season, making this event an experience where people can connect with the boating lifestyle in its most natural setting — on and around the water. Informa Markets is committed to the long-term growth and expansion of this show, ensuring that it evolves into a premier destination for boaters and marine enthusiasts alike.”

Informa Markets produces events like the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, Discover Boating Miami International Boat Show, Palm Beach International Boat Show, Newport International Boat Show, Suncoast Boat Show, St. Petersburg Power & Sailboat Show, and Monaco Yacht Show.

