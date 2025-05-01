Meet the Triton, ACREW, and YATCO Team!

As Triton , ACREW, and YATCO grow stronger under the YATCO umbrella Triton introduces key members from the three companies.

Kevin Maher, Editor-in-chief

Kevin is Triton’s editor-in-chief. He started as Triton’s associate editor in 2022 and now oversees editorial content, continues to write stories, and helps manage Triton’s social media accounts. He graduated from the University of Florida with a BA in Journalism with a focus on investigative journalism. When he’s not reporting on crew, he enjoys watching the Lakers, fishing, and working out.

Lauren Beck, Senior Editor

Lauren is Triton’s senior editor. She started with Triton in January 2024 and has 19 years of experience in yachting media. She was previously the editor of Dockwalk and has a sailing and crew background. Lauren is originally from South Africa and has a BJMC in Magazine Journalism, a BA in English, and an MA in Publishing and Writing.

Edward Ibarra, Sales Director

Edward is experienced in advertising and marketing across newspapers, magazines, and specialty media. He is currently sales director for Triton in Fort Lauderdale, connecting clients with strategic advertising solutions.

Debbie Reznik, Art Director

As an art director with more than 30 years of experience, Debbie is passionate about publishing and thrilled to have joined the Triton team in 2020, aligning her love for the ocean and boating with her work. She collaborates with editors, writers, and printers to create engaging publications. She resides in Parkland and has two daughters, with her eldest attending Florida State University.

Flavia Patino Paul, Marketing and Sponsorship Sales Manager

Flavia is the marketing and sponsorship sales manager at Triton, overseeing event coordination, including Crew Captains & Cocktails and the Triton Expo. She manages email marketing, social media, and sponsorship sales, collaborating with the YATCO Marketing team to align strategies. Her goal is to elevate the Triton brand and create impactful events that foster connections in the yachting community.

Jessica Stroud, Director of Marketing and Events:

Jess is the director of marketing and events at ACREW, driving strategy, execution, and innovation across all marketing, events, design, and content initiatives. She leads negotiations, oversees all operations, and ensures seamless execution, balancing high-level vision with hands-on involvement in every detail.

Arnold Mbiydzengeh, Commercial Director:

Arnold is the commercial director for ACREW and his core responsibilities include driving sales for ACREW services, ensuring ACREW clients receive excellent care, and equipping his team with the resources they need to succeed.

Lujza Lennerova, Marketing Specialist:

Lujza is an experienced digital marketer with a strong background in campaign development, brand strategy, and content creation. She specializes in managing social media channels, crafting and executing impactful digital strategies to drive engagement and brand growth.

Alexandra Stefanescu, Lead Graphic Designer and Content Creator:

Alexa is ACREW’s lead graphic designer and content creator, shaping the brand’s visual identity across digital and print media. She creates impactful designs for social media, marketing campaigns, and event materials. With advanced photography and videography skills, she captures and showcases the true essence of ACREW’s events.

Nitin Singh, Web Operations Manager

Nitin manages web operations at YATCO, bringing more than 15 years of experience as a full-stack developer. He specializes in WordPress, PHP, Node.js, Redis, Docker, and Kubernetes. His focus is on optimizing performance, enhancing security, and ensuring scalability. Passionate about innovation, he continuously improves the platform to keep it fast, secure, and future-ready.

Yogesh Panchal, Director of Software Development

With 28 years in software development, Yogesh joined YATCO in 2019, working with an exceptional team to build cutting-edge technology for the yachting industry. He is passionate about innovation and continuous growth, embracing challenges as opportunities. Outside of work, he enjoys kayaking and flying powered paramotors — seeking new adventures in both tech and life.

Rebecca Jones, Managing Director of Asia-Pacific Region

Rebecca and her team launched YachtandBoat.com.au in 2007 to revolutionize marine marketing with streamlined tools for brokers. In 2010, they created BoatDeck, a simplified version of BOSS, and pioneered third-party data feed integration in 2011. After building more than 500 bespoke marine websites, the company joined YATCO in 2021, expanding its reach and empowering brokers with cutting-edge technology.

Gabriela Yanakieva, International Sales and Customer Success

Gabriela has been an integral part of YATCO for more than eight years, contributing across sales, marketing, product management, and account services. Based in Europe, she played a major role in launching YATCO BOSS and now leads International Sales and the New Build platform. Outside of work, she is an animal lover, gardener, and avid hiker.

Lauren Robison, Senior Graphic and Web Designer

Lauren is a passionate graphic and web designer, leading YATCO’s creative direction for the past three years. As senior designer, she crafts YATCO’s showbooks and designs all web, digital, and print materials. Inspired by YATCO’s dynamic team, she thrives on innovation, creativity, and pushing boundaries to elevate the brand in the marine industry.

