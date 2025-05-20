Northrop & Johnson Brings Yachting Together for a Cause

Northrop & Johnson (N&J) is bringing captains, crew, and industry professionals together for a charity bike ride to raise funds for cancer charities while fostering camaraderie within the yachting community this autumn. The Atlantic Crossing 2025 by Cancer My Arse, the name of the approximately 850-kilometer ride, is set to take place from Sept. 29 to Oct. 4, starting in Biarritz and ending in Antibes, France.

The ride will kick off with participants arriving in Biarritz on Monday, Sept. 29. Participants will then begin their ride along the scenic French coastline the next day and continue until they reach Antibes. Riders will be divided into small groups throughout the ride, with everyone having the opportunity to ride alongside different participants while being led by experienced ride leaders.

N&J’s EU Commercial Director Ben Young and the captain and crew of a yacht in N&J’s fleet are the creators of the event and have a simple goal: raise as much money as possible for cancer charities, with funds being distributed between the United Kingdom and France to ensure the impact is felt on both sides of the channel. Young and the organizing team are inviting all in the yachting industry to join, with Capt. Steve Osborne of the 60-meter Slipstream a confirmed rider already.

“We are incredibly excited to bring together the yachting community for this unique event. The Atlantic Crossing 2025 is all about supporting a cause close to many of our hearts while creating meaningful connections among participants. We believe this ride will showcase how powerful our industry can be when it comes to supporting good causes,” the event organizers said.

Riders will be responsible for their own travel and accommodation costs (approximately €1,000 according to N&J), which will cover hotel stays, meals, cycling jerseys, and a windbreaker. Riders are also asked to secure a sponsor to donate €5,000. The sponsorship will go directly to cancer charities, supporting vital research, treatment initiatives, and care programs in the U.K. and France. Donations will also be eligible for tax credits.

