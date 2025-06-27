Marina Port de Mallorca Awarded Blue Flag

Marina Port de Mallorca, managed by the IPM Group, has received its Blue Flag for the 23rd consecutive year. The Blue Flag is awarded for demonstrating excellence in environmental management, quality, and safety.

This award highlights Marina Port de Mallorca’s dedication to sustainability and its choice to adopt a responsible marina model. The award, granted by the Foundation for Environmental Education, recognizes adherence to strict environmental, safety, service quality, and user information standards.

“Receiving the Blue Flag once again is a source of pride for the whole team,” Patrick Reynés, CEO of IPM Group, said. “It’s the result of a constant effort to offer a first-class service, without losing sight of environmental responsibility. For us, taking care of the sea isn’t an option; it’s part of our identity.”

Marina Port de Mallorca takes pride in its efforts to help the environment. Besides the Blue Flag, it also holds the IMCI Five Blue Star certification, the ISO 9001 quality management standard, the ISO 14001 environmental management standard, the ISO 45001 occupational health and safety management standard, the EMAS Environmental Declaration, and the Spanish Carbon Footprint Certificate. The company also participates in the UN Global Compact, aligning its activities with universal principles in human rights, labor practices, environmental sustainability, and the fight against corruption.

As the marina shared, “This recognition not only reflects the sustainable management of the marina but also sends out a clear message to sailors and future customers: Marina Port de Mallorca is a port committed to the present and the future of the planet.”

