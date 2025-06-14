New Anguilla Marina Development Breaks Ground

The Swedish marina construction and development company SF Group has begun marina excavation works at Port Nimara, a new “nautical development” in Anguilla.

The new facility will be located between Cap Juluca and Altamer on the island’s west side and will ultimately offer 118 berths accommodating yachts 240 feet and larger. It will also include luxury retail, fine and casual dining, a five-star hotel and spa, and an international yacht club with access to a private beach and beach bar.

The property will provide secure storage and crew facilities near an 18-hole Greg Norman-designed golf course and tennis courts. The Anguilla airport will also undergo a transformation, extending the runway to 7,800 feet and adding a private aviation terminal. Fast-track Customs and Immigration services will also be available at Port Nimara.

“Our goal is to create a world-class maritime destination that not only respects Anguilla’s natural beauty but also propels the island into a new era of economic opportunity,” said David Mizrahi, managing partner of the development and CEO of SF Investments. SF Marina has incorporated cutting-edge environmental protection measures to ensure the project aligns with Anguilla’s marine ecosystem.

Related Posts Anguilla resort to add marina The Altamer Resort in Anguilla has announced plans to expand with a new megayacht marina complex and mixed-use development. New York-based development firm Time Equities…

Island-city development in Maldives includes yacht marina Developments from the Maldives of the new Hulhumalé Yacht Marina continues, according to Asia Pacific Superyachts Maldives Director Mohamed Hameed. Hameed said the marina will…

Suez development studied Egypt has invited 14 consortia to bid for a chance to say how they would develop the Suez Canal area, officials said, aiming to attract…

Topics: