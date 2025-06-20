New Bahamas Bill Brings Boating Rule Changes

The Parliament of the Bahamas enacted a new Port Authorities (Amendment) Bill that includes new regulations that come into effect on July 1, 2025. The bill has several changes that can impact boat and yacht owners, captains, and crew, including automated identification system (AIS) changes and a new frequent digital cruising card for pleasure vessels.

Automated Identification System

A new regulation, 40B, has been inserted into the principal Act in the new bill. This new section states that every foreign vessel that is in Bahamian waters shall at all times:

Be equipped with an automated identification system;

Ensure that the automated identification system is properly functioning; and

Ensure the automated identification system is turned on.

To avoid any doubt, the three points apply to foreign vessels that are docked in the Bahamas, traversing Bahamian waters, or passing through the Bahamas. The owner and master of a vessel that violates this new section commits an offense and is liable, on summary conviction, to a fine of $1,000, according to the new bill.

Frequent Digital Cruising Card for Pleasure Vessels

Regulation 89B has been inserted into the principal Regulations in the new bill. This regulation states that the Comptroller may issue a Frequent Digital Cruising Card (FDCC) when an application is submitted and processed under regulations 90, 91(3), (5) and (6), 91B and 92. The requirements for pleasure vessels issued with a FDCC include the following:

The vessel must report to the Customs authority upon each entry for clearance.

Upon approval, the vessel shall be issued a Pleasure Craft Request (PCR) number that shall be used for all subsequent voyages.

All applicable fees must be paid.

The vessel’s registration number shall be linked to the FDCC.

The FDCC shall permit unlimited visits for a period not exceeding two years from the date of issuance.

An FDCC will be valid for two years. Fees for the FDCC are dependent on the size of the vessel and will be payable in respect of attendance and travel expenses by customs officers.

Fees for a vessel not exceeding 34 feet in length will be $1,500.

Fees for a vessel exceeding 34 feet in length but not exceeding 100 feet in length will be $2,500.

Fees for a vessel exceeding 100 feet in length will be $8,000.

Temporary Cruising Permits for Pleasure Vessels

Regulation 91 of the principal Regulation is amended in the new bill, with changes to temporary cruising permit fees.

Temporary cruising permits for vessels not exceeding 34 feet in length will be $500 for a period not exceeding 12 months.

Temporary cruising permits for vessels exceeding 34 feet in length but not exceeding 100 feet in length will be $1,000 for a period not exceeding 12 months.

Temporary cruising permits for vessels exceeding 100 feet in length will be $3,000 for a period not exceeding 12 months.

These fees will cover the costs of a cruising permit under regulation 90(a), attendance fees payable in respect of attendance and travel expenses by a customs officer, and overtime and travel expenses in respect of the attendance of an immigration officer. These fees will not apply for ancillary equipment being towed or on board a pleasure vessel, excluding tenders exceeding 25 feet in length. The fee for a tender vessel exceeding 25 feet will be $500 for a period not exceeding 12 months.

When a pleasure vessel carries more than three passengers, every additional passenger of or above the age of six and who is not an ordinary resident of the Bahamas will be subjected to a tax of $30. Foreign pleasure vessel fishing permits have also changed, with the fees for vessels not exceeding 34 feet now being $100 and vessels exceeding 34 feet being $300.

The fee for a pleasure vessel will permit the vessel to enter the Bahamas two times within a 30-day period.

Anchorage Fees

Anchorage fees for foreign vessels, not mooring at a marina, have been amended in a new regulation 91B.

Fees for vessels not exceeding 34 feet in length will be $200.

Fees for vessels exceeding 34 feet in length but not exceeding 100 feet in length will be $350.

Fees for vessels exceeding 100 feet in length will be $1,500.

Other Regulations

Seabed Lease

Section 41A “Seabed Lease” has been repealed and replaced. The new section now states that any person or entity looking to construct an industrial, commercial, or private pier, wharf, jetty, groin, mooring or abutment, or undertake any other activity on or affecting the seabed shall apply for a lease of the area of the seabed that will be constructed on, furnish supporting documents that may be required, and demonstrate compliance with all applicable environmental and regulatory requirements.

Applications will be guided by the Environmental Planning and Protection Act and the technical expertise of the Department of Lands and Surveys. The maximum term for any seabed lease granted under this act will not exceed 25 years, with the option to renew. A phased penalty structure will be applied to leaseholders who fail to make payments. A new section, 75A, states that individuals or entities that exploit, use, or occupy a seabed area without a valid seabed lease will be guilty of an offense and liable to a penalty of $50,000 per acre of the area used unlawfully or to imprisonment for a term not exceeding two years, or both.

Lighthouse Upkeep

A new insertion of section 28A into the principal Act states that the Minister may enter into an agreement for the upkeep and maintenance of lights, lighthouses, and navigational structures within the Bahamas, and for the assessment thereof.

Marine Traffic Regulations

A new section 6A into the principal Act allows the Minister to make regulations for any of the following purposes.

To establish and regulate the use of anchorage zones.

To establish procedures governing maritime cabotage, in the case of marine transport of goods and passengers between port areas.

To implement and manage marine traffic services for the safe and efficient navigation of boats and watercrafts throughout port areas.

To implement measures to prevent and respond to marine incidents, including but not limited to vessel collisions, groundings, and pollution events, such as oil or hazardous substance spills.

To issue and disseminate navigational warnings, including mariner notices concerning hazards to navigation and weather considerations.

