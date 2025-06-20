New Bahamas Bill Brings Boating Rule Changes

Entry fees for the Bahamas will be changing in 2020, according to the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism website. Currently, all boaters entering the islands are…
The Parliament of the Bahamas enacted a new Port Authorities (Amendment) Bill that includes new regulations that come into effect on July 1, 2025. The bill has several changes that can impact boat and yacht owners, captains, and crew, including automated identification system (AIS) changes and a new frequent digital cruising card for pleasure vessels.
A new regulation, 40B, has been inserted into the principal Act in the new bill. This new section states that every foreign vessel that is in Bahamian waters shall at all times:
To avoid any doubt, the three points apply to foreign vessels that are docked in the Bahamas, traversing Bahamian waters, or passing through the Bahamas. The owner and master of a vessel that violates this new section commits an offense and is liable, on summary conviction, to a fine of $1,000, according to the new bill.
Regulation 89B has been inserted into the principal Regulations in the new bill. This regulation states that the Comptroller may issue a Frequent Digital Cruising Card (FDCC) when an application is submitted and processed under regulations 90, 91(3), (5) and (6), 91B and 92. The requirements for pleasure vessels issued with a FDCC include the following:
An FDCC will be valid for two years. Fees for the FDCC are dependent on the size of the vessel and will be payable in respect of attendance and travel expenses by customs officers.
Regulation 91 of the principal Regulation is amended in the new bill, with changes to temporary cruising permit fees.
These fees will cover the costs of a cruising permit under regulation 90(a), attendance fees payable in respect of attendance and travel expenses by a customs officer, and overtime and travel expenses in respect of the attendance of an immigration officer. These fees will not apply for ancillary equipment being towed or on board a pleasure vessel, excluding tenders exceeding 25 feet in length. The fee for a tender vessel exceeding 25 feet will be $500 for a period not exceeding 12 months.
When a pleasure vessel carries more than three passengers, every additional passenger of or above the age of six and who is not an ordinary resident of the Bahamas will be subjected to a tax of $30. Foreign pleasure vessel fishing permits have also changed, with the fees for vessels not exceeding 34 feet now being $100 and vessels exceeding 34 feet being $300.
The fee for a pleasure vessel will permit the vessel to enter the Bahamas two times within a 30-day period.
Anchorage fees for foreign vessels, not mooring at a marina, have been amended in a new regulation 91B.
Seabed Lease
Section 41A “Seabed Lease” has been repealed and replaced. The new section now states that any person or entity looking to construct an industrial, commercial, or private pier, wharf, jetty, groin, mooring or abutment, or undertake any other activity on or affecting the seabed shall apply for a lease of the area of the seabed that will be constructed on, furnish supporting documents that may be required, and demonstrate compliance with all applicable environmental and regulatory requirements.
Applications will be guided by the Environmental Planning and Protection Act and the technical expertise of the Department of Lands and Surveys. The maximum term for any seabed lease granted under this act will not exceed 25 years, with the option to renew. A phased penalty structure will be applied to leaseholders who fail to make payments. A new section, 75A, states that individuals or entities that exploit, use, or occupy a seabed area without a valid seabed lease will be guilty of an offense and liable to a penalty of $50,000 per acre of the area used unlawfully or to imprisonment for a term not exceeding two years, or both.
Lighthouse Upkeep
A new insertion of section 28A into the principal Act states that the Minister may enter into an agreement for the upkeep and maintenance of lights, lighthouses, and navigational structures within the Bahamas, and for the assessment thereof.
Marine Traffic Regulations
A new section 6A into the principal Act allows the Minister to make regulations for any of the following purposes.