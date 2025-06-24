Yacht Crew Safety and Wellness Survey Extended

Lloyd’s Register’s (LR) yacht crew safety and wellness survey has been extended to maximize impact in response to high demand. The survey aims to gain insights into global yachting fleet safety, highlighting patterns, challenges, and improvement opportunities from yacht crew and management from all departments. Originally set to close on June 30th, the survey will now remain open until September 30th.

“We’ve been encouraged by the response so far, but it’s clear the industry wants more time to contribute,” said Engel Jan de Boer, LR’s global yacht segment director. “This survey is an opportunity for crew to be heard, and for decision-makers to act on real-world experience.”

LR launched the initiative in April 2025 as part of their commitment to enhance safety standards, reduce incidents, and embed wellbeing at the heard of yacht operations. The 30-minute survey is fully confidential and keeps respondents anonymous while collecting data on safety practices, incident reporting, crew health and wellbeing, and operational culture across all departments and levels of the yachting sector.

LR is collecting this data to help identify patterns, challenges, and opportunities for improvement across the global yachting fleet. The survey’s findings are also expected to help change safety standards and best practices within yachting.

Click here to take the survey now!

