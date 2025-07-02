ACREW Announces 2025 Crew Awards Nominees

The nominees for this year’s ACREW Crew Awards have been announced in 14 categories. The annual awards shine a spotlight on the individuals who embody excellence, dedication, and passion within the superyacht industry. The nominee’s achievements will be reviewed by a panel of seasoned captains and industry professionals to determine the victors. The winners will be announced at the Crew Awards weekend in Ibiza, Spain, from October 24–26. Check out the nominees!

Best Superyacht Crew Award

– M/Y Freedom

– M/Y Ocean Z

– M/Y Unbridled

– M/Y King Benji

– M/Y Sanctuary

– M/Y Galaxy

– M/Y Come Together

– M/Y Titania

Best Captain Master Unlimited Award

– Roberto Beretta

– William Henderson

– Greg Foster-James

– Nikos Sarris

– Ante Juresko

– Robert Novak

– Shaun Burford

Best Captain Master 3000GT Award

– Selim Akturk

– Charles Dugas-Standish

– Lance Hartley

– Gheorghiev Geni Dzenev

– Paul Bladon

– Pietro Borgo

– Dean Pilatti

– Clive Harrison

– Richard Lington

– Shaula Bolanos

Best Captain Master 500GT Award

– Brendan Emmons

– Daryn Dalton

– Karl Cutajar

– Kelly Gordon

– Sean Rysenbry

Best First Officer/Mate Crew Award

– Rebecca Denisco

– Sean Huyton

– Johnny Kanaan

– Nicholas Muldoon

– Güneş Baş

– Francesco Miccù

– Gareth Dovey

Best Chief Stew/Purser Crew Award

– Vesna Choklo

– Julie Emmons

– Cantleigh Groenewald

– Cathy Skinner

– Nadine Coronado

– Danielle Hemming

– Danielle de Wet

– Sydney Evans

– Caitlin Nugent

– Llewmari Nicolay

– Isabell Ruehle

– Hanna Miranda

– Sonja Capar

– Sarah Samou Marzocchi

– Jess Harbison

– Courtney Dow

Best Chef Crew Award

– Paulo Longhin

– Antonio Iaselli

– Daniel Stoma

– Jason Mcdonald

– Kendra Castello

– Vince Joseph

– David Perez

Best Environmental and Sustainability Crew Award

– Niki May Smith

– Leah Tennant

– Sean Rysenbry

– Shane Coopersmith

– Joanna Hirst

– Sam Stewart

Best Engineer and ETO Crew Award

– Waldemar Mueller

– Edgardo Pekic

– Max Whetter

Best Lifetime Achievement Crew Award

– Isobel Odendaal

– Begüm Doğulu

– Carmen Preda

– Graeme Lord

– Dean Dutoit

– Emma Baggett

Best Lead Deckhand/Bosun Crew Award

– Alexis Priebe

– Lilé Potgieter

– Lara du Preez

– Andreea Moldovan

Best Social Influencer/Content Creator Crew Award

– Cathy Skinner

– Alexis Priebe

– Kelly Gordon

– Lizzette Meyer

– Magdalena Nenadovic

– Liam Devlin

– João Franco

Best Junior Crew Award

– Lucy Bergstrom

– Yanilexy Vera

– Tia Wong

– Megan Munnik

– Jonathan Povey

– Nathan Marx

– Emile de Jager

– Preeti Singh

Best Mentor Crew Award

– Lilé Potgieter

– Kelly Gordon

– Alice Baker

– Don Mckee

– Karine Rayson

– Gemma Hulbert

– Dean Pilatti

– Tracey Boston

– Jess Harbison

– Mayte Bruguera

Related Posts 2025 ACREW Crew Awards Nominations Open The ACREW Crew Awards return in 2025 to honor the dedication and excellence of superyacht crew worldwide, with nominations opening on March 1.

Nominations open for Acrew Crew Awards Acrew is now taking nominations for outstanding crew who deserve industry-wide recognition of their professional excellence through Acrew’s Crew Awards. Nomination categories can be found…

Crew award seeks nominees The International Superyacht Society (ISS) is accepting nominations for its annual Awards of Distinction, honoring personal triumph from crew to the corporate office and for…

Topics: