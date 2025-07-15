Chief Officer Wesley Walton Creates “Where’s Wes” Children’s Book Series

Chief Officer Wesley Walton announced the release of a five children book series titled “Where’s Wes” that covers Africa, South America, the Arctic, Asia, and Australasia. Walton, who discovered a passion for animals and wildlife growing up in South Africa, was inspired by watching his friends become parents and witnessing the excitement their children expressed when interacting with storybooks and animals.

“It struck me as a fun project to create something my friends could read to their kids, allowing them to connect with the adventures I’ve experienced,” Walton said.

Each book in Walton’s series highlights a continent he’s visited and centers around animals unique to the region. Walton’s books are more than just a fun story; he has spent time focusing on aspects to promote cognitive learning while ensuring young readers remain engaged and entertained too. Walton hopes his series ignites a passion for travel and adventure in young readers while also appreciating the beauty of the different landscapes and animals of the world.

“Without a doubt, the most rewarding part has been discovering what children find valuable in a book. This includes crafting colorful illustrations and memorable characters, thoughtfully considering the hardcover design and shape, selecting an engaging writing style (present tense, repetition, rhyming), and encouraging interaction by leaving the last page blank for readers to draw their favorite animal from the story,” Walton said. “As much as this is just a fun passion project, I still want it to be a favorite read.”

Find Wesley Walton’s first book by clicking here. The remaining four books are set to be released just before Christmas.

