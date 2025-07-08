Hugo Ortega Joins Below Deck Season 12

Hugo Ortega, a seasoned superyacht captain, recruiter, educator, and founder of Superyacht Sunday School has joined Bravo’s “Below Deck” in episode six of season 12. The Bronx-born son of Dominican and Honduran immigrants left a six-figure engineering career to pursue a life of purpose on the water and now has more than a decade of experience in the yachting industry.

“Being on Below Deck is about more than just entertainment,” Ortega said. “It’s a chance to represent the underrepresented, show what modern leadership looks like, and inspire those who think they don’t belong in this world to dive in anyway.”

Ortega spends his time mentoring aspiring yacht crew through his educational platform, Superyacht Sunday School, a mentorship-based, self-paced digital course that has helped more than 150 students break into the world of yachting. CV support, visa guidance, insider insights, and real-time mentorship are just some of the ways Ortega has helped hundreds find careers at sea. Like his work at Superyacht Sunday School, Ortega’s leadership style is grounded in mentorship, grit, and a deep respect for growth.

Catch Hugo Ortega elevate standards on board on “Below Deck” season 12, Mondays at 8 p.m. on Bravo and the next day on Peacock.

