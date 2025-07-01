M/Y Lady Dia Runs Aground in France

A cargo ship has grounded in the Galapagos Islands, prompting Ecuador to declare a state of emergency around the damaged vessel, according to news reports.About…
M/Y Lady Dia, a 42-meter Custom Line motor yacht, has run aground near the cliffs at the port entrance of Bonifacio Marina in Corsica, France. Footage shows crew attempting to pull the yacht from the rocks.
A social media report from the user (@theyachtman06) that uploaded the video states that a control problem is believed to be the cause of the yacht running aground over the weekend. The damage and state of the yacht is currently unknown, but no injuries have been reported.
Delivered in 2025, M/Y Lady Dia has five suites on board with accommodation for up to 10 guests. The yacht can carry seven crewmembers on board. Powered by twin MTU engines, the vessel can reach a maximum speed of 21 knots with a range of up to 700 nautical miles.