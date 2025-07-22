Quay Crew Releases Junior Crew Recruitment and Retention Report

Quay Crew surveyed 100 superyacht captains on yachts ranging from 39 to 120-plus meters to gain a deeper understanding of the current junior crew turnover rate, plus the costs to recruit junior crew. They define junior crew as those with no leadership responsibilities and less than three years of experience in the interior and deck departments. Captains were asked to provide data on leave packages, ad-hoc days off during the season, summer and winter charter and private usage, and the value of charter tips.

Comparing the submitted information to recruitment and turnover activity, Quay Crew found some correlation. While crew with better leave packages and time off mid-season are staying on board longer, the survey found that improving leave has minimal impact until that leave is 3:1 or better. Three in five yachts haven’t improved leave in the last two years, but almost half of the 40% of yachts that have improved leave have seen a reduction in crew turnover.

Higher tip earning yachts are seeing a higher turnover as well. Quay Crew notes this as a probable side effect to crew suffering from burnout and crew leaving extremely busy charter yachts. Yachts in the 40- to 49-meter and 100- to 119-meter range experienced the worst turnover, according to their study. The survey also found that world-cruising yachts appear to have the lowest turnover and highest longevity among junior crew.

For the full survey and more statistics, visit quaygroup.com

Photo by Nicola Junior Belardo.

