ACREW Announces 2025 Crew Awards Nominees

Aug 3, 2025 by Kevin Maher

The nominees for this year’s ACREW Crew Awards have been announced in 14 categories. The annual awards shine a spotlight on the individuals who embody excellence, dedication, and passion within the superyacht industry. The nominee’s achievements will be reviewed by a panel of seasoned captains and industry professionals to determine the victors. The winners will be announced at the Crew Awards weekend in Ibiza, Spain, from October 24–26. Check out the nominees! 

Best Superyacht Crew Award 

  M/Y Freedom

  M/Y Ocean Z

  M/Y Unbridled

  M/Y King Benji

  M/Y Sanctuary

  M/Y Galaxy

  M/Y Come Together

  M/Y Titania 

Best Captain Master Unlimited Award 

  Roberto Beretta

  William Henderson

  Greg Foster-James

  Nikos Sarris

  Ante Juresko

  Robert Novak

  Shaun Burford 

Best Captain Master 3000GT Award

  Selim Akturk

  Charles Dugas-Standish

  Lance Hartley

  Gheorghiev Geni Dzenev

  Paul Bladon

  Pietro Borgo

  Dean Pilatti

  Clive Harrison

  Richard Lington

  Shaula Bolanos 

Best Captain Master 500GT Award

  Brendan Emmons

  Daryn Dalton

  Karl Cutajar

  Kelly Gordon

  Sean Rysenbry

Best First Officer/Mate Crew Award 

  Rebecca Denisco

  Sean Huyton

  Johnny Kanaan

  Nicholas Muldoon

  Güneş Baş

  Francesco Miccù

  Gareth Dovey

Best Chief Stew/Purser Crew Award

  Vesna Choklo

  Julie Emmons

  Cantleigh Groenewald

  Cathy Skinner

  Nadine Coronado

  Danielle Hemming

  Danielle de Wet

  Sydney Evans

  Caitlin Nugent

  Llewmari Nicolay

  Isabell Ruehle

  Hanna Miranda

  Sonja Capar

  Sarah Samou Marzocchi

  Jess Harbison

  Courtney Dow

Best Chef Crew Award

  Paulo Longhin

  Antonio Iaselli

  Daniel Stoma

  Jason Mcdonald

  Kendra Castello

  Vince Joseph

  David Perez 

Best Environmental and Sustainability Crew Award 

  Niki May Smith

  Leah Tennant

  Sean Rysenbry

  Shane Coopersmith

  Joanna Hirst

  Sam Stewart 

Best Engineer and ETO Crew Award

  Waldemar Mueller

  Edgardo Pekic

  Max Whetter

Best Lifetime Achievement Crew Award

  Isobel Odendaal

  Begüm Doğulu

  Carmen Preda

  Graeme Lord

  Dean Dutoit

  Emma Baggett 

Best Lead Deckhand/Bosun Crew Award 

  Alexis Priebe

  Lilé Potgieter

  Lara du Preez

  Andreea Moldovan 

Best Social Influencer/Content Creator Crew Award 

  Cathy Skinner

  Alexis Priebe

  Kelly Gordon

  Lizzette Meyer

  Magdalena Nenadovic

  Liam Devlin

  João Franco 

Best Junior Crew Award

  Lucy Bergstrom

  Yanilexy Vera

  Tia Wong

  Megan Munnik

  Jonathan Povey

  Nathan Marx

  Emile de Jager

  Preeti Singh 

Best Mentor Crew Award

  Lilé Potgieter

  Kelly Gordon

  Alice Baker

  Don Mckee

  Karine Rayson

  Gemma Hulbert

  Dean Pilatti

  Tracey Boston

  Jess Harbison

  Mayte Bruguera

