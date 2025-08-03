ACREW Announces 2025 Crew Awards Nominees

The nominees for this year’s ACREW Crew Awards have been announced in 14 categories. Check out the nominees in the different categories now!
The nominees for this year’s ACREW Crew Awards have been announced in 14 categories. The annual awards shine a spotlight on the individuals who embody excellence, dedication, and passion within the superyacht industry. The nominee’s achievements will be reviewed by a panel of seasoned captains and industry professionals to determine the victors. The winners will be announced at the Crew Awards weekend in Ibiza, Spain, from October 24–26. Check out the nominees!
– M/Y Freedom
– M/Y Ocean Z
– M/Y Unbridled
– M/Y King Benji
– M/Y Sanctuary
– M/Y Galaxy
– M/Y Come Together
– M/Y Titania
– Roberto Beretta
– William Henderson
– Greg Foster-James
– Nikos Sarris
– Ante Juresko
– Robert Novak
– Shaun Burford
– Selim Akturk
– Charles Dugas-Standish
– Lance Hartley
– Gheorghiev Geni Dzenev
– Paul Bladon
– Pietro Borgo
– Dean Pilatti
– Clive Harrison
– Richard Lington
– Shaula Bolanos
– Brendan Emmons
– Daryn Dalton
– Karl Cutajar
– Kelly Gordon
– Sean Rysenbry
– Rebecca Denisco
– Sean Huyton
– Johnny Kanaan
– Nicholas Muldoon
– Güneş Baş
– Francesco Miccù
– Gareth Dovey
– Vesna Choklo
– Julie Emmons
– Cantleigh Groenewald
– Cathy Skinner
– Nadine Coronado
– Danielle Hemming
– Danielle de Wet
– Sydney Evans
– Caitlin Nugent
– Llewmari Nicolay
– Isabell Ruehle
– Hanna Miranda
– Sonja Capar
– Sarah Samou Marzocchi
– Jess Harbison
– Courtney Dow
– Paulo Longhin
– Antonio Iaselli
– Daniel Stoma
– Jason Mcdonald
– Kendra Castello
– Vince Joseph
– David Perez
– Niki May Smith
– Leah Tennant
– Sean Rysenbry
– Shane Coopersmith
– Joanna Hirst
– Sam Stewart
– Waldemar Mueller
– Edgardo Pekic
– Max Whetter
– Isobel Odendaal
– Begüm Doğulu
– Carmen Preda
– Graeme Lord
– Dean Dutoit
– Emma Baggett
– Alexis Priebe
– Lilé Potgieter
– Lara du Preez
– Andreea Moldovan
– Cathy Skinner
– Alexis Priebe
– Kelly Gordon
– Lizzette Meyer
– Magdalena Nenadovic
– Liam Devlin
– João Franco
– Lucy Bergstrom
– Yanilexy Vera
– Tia Wong
– Megan Munnik
– Jonathan Povey
– Nathan Marx
– Emile de Jager
– Preeti Singh
– Lilé Potgieter
– Kelly Gordon
– Alice Baker
– Don Mckee
– Karine Rayson
– Gemma Hulbert
– Dean Pilatti
– Tracey Boston
– Jess Harbison
– Mayte BrugueraTopics: