Making the Most of Malta as a Yachting Destination

The island nation in the Mediterranean might be smaller than other yachting destinations , but its historic sites, activities for crew, and top marinas match up with any yachting hub.

The Mediterranean archipelago of Malta defies expectations. It might be small, but with a rich history dating back thousands of years, Malta offers world-renowned UNESCO World Heritage sites, elite Mediterranean cuisine options, beach hopping, nightlife, and wellness retreats. Malta’s capital city, Valletta, was built by the Knights of St. John and is home to hundreds of monuments, making it one of the most densely concentrated historic areas in the world. Captains and crew visiting Mdina in Malta might also recognize it as the fictional city of King’s Landing in “Game of Thrones” — just one example of Malta on the big screen, with others including “Gladiator I” and II, “The Count of Monte Cristo,” “Jurassic World Dominion,” “Napoleon,” and “Popeye.” From a history rich with culture — both real and fictional — to top-rated gastronomy and glassy beaches, Malta has something for every yachtie.

The Three Cities: Vittoriosa, Senglea, and Cospicua

Surrounded by fortress walls, the trio of fortified cities across the harbor from Valletta are woven together by history, architecture, and culture. Not only are the three cities connected geographically, but they played a key role during the Great Siege of 1565 and World War II. The Maltese Islands were subjected to more than 3,000 air raids after becoming a base for Allied forces during WWII, but the cities stayed strong and continue to thrive.

Vittoriosa

You’ll notice a recurring theme as you walk through Vittoriosa’s quaint alleys, which snake around the city — a focus on history. If you’re in the business to learn more about Malta’s historic significance, don’t miss Vittoriosa’s offerings. You’ll want to start with Fort St Angelo, a fortress dominating Grand Harbour that dates to 1274. It played a major role in the Great Siege of 1565 and suffered 69 direct hits during WWII. Visitors can explore the fort’s various architectural styles, see examples of artillery used throughout the years, and enjoy views of Malta.

The Roman Inquisition dominated Malta for more than 224 years. During that time, the inquisition repurposed The Inquisitor’s Palace to house a tribunal. While the Inquisition was abolished by the French upon their arrival in 1798, the palace remains, serving as both a historic house museum and the national ethnography museum. Visitors can take a stroll through Malta’s religious and political history while visiting the palace.

Finally, Vittoriosa gives maritime historians a gem to discover. Malta’s Maritime Museum is located blocks away from The Inquisitor’s Palace and stands as a testament to Malta’s maritime and naval legacy. Artifacts, ship models, and historical documents spanning throughout Malta’s history can be found here.

Senglea

Like Vittoriosa, Senglea offers visitors a glimpse into Malta’s past. The Gardjola Gardens offers panoramic views of Marsa, Valletta, Grand Harbour, and Fort St Angelo through Malta’s iconic ancient guard tower. The views and garden make for a perfect crew picture. Although Senglea is smaller, it has a few dining gems located on the water. Il-Hnejja offers Italian and seafood dishes, while Le Regatta Bistro By The Sea is a perfect place to try Mediterranean dishes.

Cospicua

Closing out Malta’s three cities, one of the country’s main attractions is the Collegiate Church of the Immaculate Conception in Cospicua. Dating back to the early 16th century, the Roman Catholic parish church includes art by Giuseppe Cali, Abram Gatt, and Pietro Paolo Caruana while boasting impressive interior architecture. The church is often considered a miracle after it survived bombing during WWII. Walking through Cospicua is recommended, especially through the Cotterna Lines — massive fortifications built by the Knights of St. John — and the Dockyard Creek Waterfront, which was once Malta’s naval and industrial heart. Art and sculptures have also been embraced throughout the city, so be on the lookout for public displays.

Rolex Middle Sea Race

Created due to a sporting rivalry between two British yachtsmen in 1968, the Rolex Middle Sea Race is still centered in Malta and will celebrate its 57th anniversary on October 18th. This 606-nautical mile course starts and finishes in Valetta’s Grand Harbour, but travels around Sicily’s coastline, through the Strait of Messina, and around the remote islands of Pantelleria and Lampesuda.

The race has been title-sponsored by Swiss watchmaker Rolex since 2001, stamping itself as a globally recognized sailing event. Boats in a variety of classes compete for victory in the IRC/ORC handicap-style race, but the event is not just about who wins. Mediterranean culture, the island’s vibrant history, warm hospitality, and delicious food is on full display, turning this race into an event to attend even if you’re not racing.

Malta’s Marinas

A destination fit for yacht crew doesn’t work without marinas that reach crew standards. Fortunately, Malta’s marinas offer elite amenities that crew can enjoy while being close to all the action Malta offers.

Marina di Valletta

Just a 10-minute drive from Malta International Airport and 15 nautical miles from Malta’s coves and bays is Marina di Valletta. With more than 280 berths available for yachts up to 28 meters and superyachts up to 75 meters, the marina is a fit for most yachts traveling in the Med. Marina personnel and security are on site at all hours, while yacht cleaning and loading/unloading electric scooter support services are available as well. Crew looking for Mediterranean cuisine close to home should consider SAMIZU Restaurant at the heart of the marina.

Grand Harbour Marina

Grand Harbour Marina is located in Vittoriosa, across the harbor from Malta’s capital. With 26 superyacht berths for yachts up to 135 meters, Grand Harbour Marina can accommodate captains and crew throughout the year. Provisioning and concierge services are available, while one of Europe’s leading shipyards, Palumbo, is next door, making it a sought-after hub for refit and maintenance services. Electricity up to 400 volts, gray- and blackwater discharge, fuel bunkering, 24-hour security, and Wi-Fi access throughout the marina are just some of the amenities Grand Harbour Marina offers. Yachties can also enjoy a busy captains and crew club, which includes activities like yoga, go-karting, and barbecues.

Manoel Island Yacht Marina

Centrally located in Gzira, Manoel Island Yacht Marina can accommodate vessels up to 100 meters in length in its 220 berths. Mooring is “Mediterranean style,” where the marina provides bowlines while stern lines must be provided by the vessel. Electricity, fueling services, and overnight security are available. The marina offers refit services at its nearby Manoel Island Yacht Yard, which is situated close to cafes, bars, and nightclubs while having crew offices onsite.

Gardens Yacht Marina

Originally built in 1962 by British and Maltese engineers, Gardens Yacht Marina is located deep inside Lazaretto creek in Marsamxett Harbour. Up to 126 berths are available for yachts up to 60 meters, with a plethora of Malta’s yacht chandlers, brokers, and service providers located within a three-minute walk from the marina. Electricity up to 400 volts, laundry services, yacht repair and maintenance services, and a tank pump out facility are available at the marina.

Related Posts Malta amends code The Malta Transport Authority (MTA) has amended the Commercial Yacht Code of 2010 to remove the 3,000-ton boundary (as charter yachts get bigger in size)…

Microturbines enter yachting California-based Capstone Turbine Corp., a manufacturer of microturbine energy systems, has ordered 10 more of the ultra low-emission, diesel-fueled units for use in a marine…

New yacht cluster begins Yachting professionals created the Monaco Yachting Cluster, just the second in the world after Barcelona. “While there may be numerous maritime clusters, only Barcelona has…

Topics: