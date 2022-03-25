IN HER EIGHT-YEAR CAREER ON YACHTS AND TWO SEASONS ON BRAVO TV’S BELOW DECK MEDITERRANEAN, CHIEF STEW BUGSY DRAKE HAS PROVED THAT LEVEL-HEADED LEADERSHIP IS HER FORTÉ. IN A BIND? NEED SOME ADVICE? ASK BUGSY! EMAIL CREW@TRITONNEWS.COM.
My chief stew micromanages everything us girls do. She doesn’t trust us to make a table setting, sort laundry, set up a cabin, and she tosses out any ideas we bring to the table. Everything else on board is...
"I was just offered a great job as chief stew on a 60m yacht. It was the perfect position and I was so excited! Then, at the last minute, the captain added this stipulation: I would have to share his...
Crew work is demanding work, while living where you work presents its own unique challenges. Triton advice columnist and veteran Chief Stew Bugsy Drake “gets” it. If you need some good advice, just Ask Bugsy! ...