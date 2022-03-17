Behind the Line with Chef Danny Davies

This episode of Behind the Line with Chef Danny Davies @futurechefproject features Chef Daniel Isberg @chefdanielisberg of M/Y Bold! An episode you most definitely don't want to miss. We dive into why BOLD flavors and...

Refitting the galley, technology as a game changer, what it’s like coming up through the ranks, plus, must have tools in the galley. From the scorching deserts of the Middle East to slopeside adventures in the Swiss Alps, Jamie Tully has trotted the globe as a chef for some of the most influential people in the world. Chef Danny and Chef Tully discuss the highs and lows of being a yacht chef, how they handle the pressure and their must-haves. They dive into the essential items they can’t live without while navigating the world cooking for the world’s most discerning palates in our “What’s in your Bag? ” segment. ...