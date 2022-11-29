Cover Stories

Operating yachts in U.S. waters requires compliance with a number of laws, regulations, and codes. Many of these requirements are met through various means, including vessel design, insurance, specific contractors, approved manuals, and safe operations. Applicability of these obligations...

Three words: Charter Rotation Position! These three words bring joy to the ears of many in search of their next vessel. Charter yachts provide the ability to earn extra cash, while rotations provide the extra freedom of time. Everyone wants it — but first, there are a few concerns to take into account.

When yacht owners shop around for insurance, they are faced with very high premiums and loss deductibles from underwriters who limit cruising grounds based on their risk assessment. In some cases, yacht insurance premiums have risen by at least 43 percent from 2021 to 2022.

Many things can break on board a yacht, including the crew. So when a crew member falls down a hatch, contracts malaria, or runs over a snorkeler with the tender, it’s important to know how liability insurance coverage works. Yet, as with many things yacht-related, it can be confusing.

Russia’s war on Ukraine and the resulting sanctions on many Russian-owned yachts have had hard and varied consequences for this industry. Triton asked captains and crew how the fallout has affected them personally.

What can and will happen to oligarch-owned vessels is open to interpretation and likely to have far-reaching consequences.

With dive charters becoming increasingly popular, crew members are seeing the benefits of continued training and additional certifications, including that of divemaster.

Depth gauges, bottom timers, and air tables are no longer the tools of the trade. Here’s a look at the latest in dive computer technology.

South Florida’s diving scene is sizzling hot, with sites for every level, including beautiful reefs, natural and man-made wrecks, and a slew of technical diving opportunities.

As the yachting industry continues to get greener, tenders are becoming more eco-friendly. Here are a few examples of how boatbuilders are working hard to bridge the gap between performance and ocean preservation.

Toys are crucial to making charters exciting, but they’re not always the most eco-friendly. These innovative toys are offering new eco-friendly ways to play.

Other News

The cause of the fire is still under investigation after it destroyed several warehouses and a private home.

A Spanish court has ordered the seizure of M/Y Meridian A due to unpaid shipyard bills.

An installation ceremony is scheduled for a State Florida Heritage Site marker to be installed at Safe Harbor Lauderdale Marine Center to honor the birthplace of the modern marine industry — and the pioneers at its heart — in Broward County and Fort Lauderdale.

Analysis from the Times has found at least 13 yachts in Turkey linked to sanctions, finding safety in the country’s first “mega-yacht-only marina.”

A charter yacht in Miami caught fire on Friday, Oct. 28.

...David Ross has been named CEO of Hamilton Marine International's new U.S. division. A veteran in the yacht...The ABYC Foundation Educator Training Conference offers a subscription-based monthly webinar series for the education and training of future...JMS Yachting has opened an office in the U.S with an industry veteran at the helm. Rick Thomas, founder...An opportunity for captains, mates, chefs, and deck crew, to get a certificate of excellence is available in a new...British Admiralty paper navigational charts have been vital to commercial and recreational vessels for more than 200 years. But changes...Deckhand Joshua Hageman was working on board the 194-foot (59m) M/Y Imagine while docked at the Marigot Bay...

We’ve partnered with Professional Women in Yachting to collect financial contributions and donation items for Hurricane Ian relief at our Captains & Cocktails Happy Hour event.

Storage tips to extend the shelf life of veggies, berries and edible flowers.

New medical platform transmits vital data in real time, no matter how remote the yacht’s location.

Furuno units may need an update or replacement after this phenomenon that happens every 19.6 years.

Currently there are an estimated 5 million IoT (Internet of Things) and M2M (machine to machine) devices working on the 3G network, which is shutting down this year. Could this be a problem for yachts?

These simple moves will help keep you fit for daily tasks on board.

Modifications that don’t account for regulations can be disastrous on budget, time, future use and resale value.

