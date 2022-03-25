AT TRITON, WE THINK THAT OPENLY DISCUSSING CONCERNS AND CHALLENGES IN THE INDUSTRY IS THE FIRST STEP IN ADDRESSING THEM AND MOVING TOWARD SOLUTIONS. WE APPRECIATE THE CAPTAINS WHO PARTICIPATE IN OUR “FROM THE BRIDGE” ROUNDTABLE DISCUSSIONS. IF YOU WOULD LIKE TO JOIN US FOR ONE, PLEASE CONTACT TRITON EDITOR-IN-CHIEF SUSAN JOBE AT SUSAN@TRITONNEWS.COM.
What will it be like to command a yacht 50 years from now?
This month, Triton gathered with a small group of captains to talk about the future of yachting. If they time-traveled in their sleep and woke up...
From the Bridge: by Dorie Cox
Each month a group of yacht captains gathers with The Triton for a private conversation about an industry issue. They speak freely on concerns and complaints – although that does not mean they always have...
A group of yacht captains with experience at the helm of yachts from 100 feet to more than 250 feet gathered to address a common assumption: Captains and crew want to work on larger...
Most of the time, captains take the yacht where the owner says: on standard holiday trips, charters and a couple of boat shows. But where would captains visit if it were their choice?
The Triton gathers a different group of...
Among the hundreds of people on the docks at the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show last month, a veteran yacht captain heard someone call out his name.
“I've been wanting to see you...
It’s the same on every boat: Money makes the yacht go ’round. Yet, surprisingly, the way money is handled varies a lot in the yachting industry.
“From the veggie-stand ladies to the...
With a puff, the ramifications of vaping, or using electronic cigarettes, wafted into the yacht industry.
A late-night alarm on board shocked a captain recently during a trip with the yacht owner – the...
Individual comments are not attributed to encourage candid discussion; attending captains are identified in the accompanying photograph.
What do yacht captains do when they don’t know something? Some might argue that they act...
Yacht captains are in control on board; they set and enforce the rules. So when regulations and contracts stipulate vacations, why don’t they take them? The answers from this month’s Triton From...
From compliance and crashes to crew concerns, yacht captains often find themselves in serious conversations about yachting. For more than 15 years, The Triton’s From the Bridge discussion group has gathered captains to...
More than six years ago, a Bravo reality TV series debuted about yachts and the lives of the captains and crew at work on board. Some 85 episodes later, “Below Deck” is often cited as an example...
Planning for a shipyard visit and refit project often starts months in advance with a little piece of paper called an estimate, the initial interaction with a vendor or yard that could lead...
With resume in hand, a discouraged yacht captain recently visited The Triton office in Fort Lauderdale. He said he could not find a job and asked if others said the same. Pointing to his experience and licenses, he wondered why...
Satellite domes and antennae top most large yachts, and satellite-enabled devices are everywhere on board. Announcements of the “world’s fastest, lightest, ultra-compact, secure” satellite systems frequently pop up in the news...
Yacht captains are familiar with the rates for maintenance, repairs, dockage, insurance and other yacht bills. Budgets are a large part of what they manage on a regular basis. One part of that equation...
From broken bones to the flu, yacht crew are subject to a variety of injuries and illnesses that require medical treatment. In a brief survey of captains and crew on the docks during this...