Good Galley

I love to bake, especially bread. But galley baking gives me two regular frustrations: never enough space to put hot sheet pans down once pulled from the oven, and warped oven mitts. I often use galley dishcloths to transfer dishes...

Beware hidden food triggers Did you know the sheen on craisins and other dried fruit is made from sunflower oil? Even someone with nut/seed allergies might not know that. Always make it a point to reach out to guests...