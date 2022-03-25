Stew Cues

Stew Cues: Tips on vintage wine, storing china Handling wine vintage Wine vintage is about the weather of a particular year in a particular region. Naturally, some vintages are better than others. With today’s technology, most characteristics can be adjusted in the lab to keep flavor consistent...

Stew Cues: No need for a meltdown over butter Have you ever panicked because you forgot to take the butter out of the fridge in enough time to soften it before meal service? Using the microwave doesn’t work well, so here’s a little trick. Boil a cup...

Stew Cues: Enjoy the beauty of becoming Another year has come and gone. The holidays are over and the confetti (if there was any) from New Years celebrations has settled. It was a rough year for many, and unimaginably tragic for others. Between the pandemic, the election...

Stew Cues: Just starting out? Take time to invest in yourself It’s that time of year again. Boats are returning to Fort Lauderdale after the summer season and prepping for the next round. November to April is the winter season, and the Caribbean and the Bahamas are the heart of...

Stew Cues: Learning to taste wine Stew Cues: by Alene Keenan The ritual of wine service onboard includes the presentation of the bottle to the host, opening the bottle, wiping the neck of the bottle, pouring a small amount of wine into the host’s glass...

Stew Cues: First step in understanding wine is understanding grapes Stew Cues: by Alene Keenan Many people are overwhelmed and intimidated around wine. That is no wonder, considering the many vineyards, countries, styles, and prices to choose from. Knowing which brand to buy and how much to pay is confusing...

Veteran stew launches online courses; first up, wine By Lucy Chabot Reed Veteran Chief Stew Alene Keenan has launched an online wine course to help interior crew demystify the oh-so-serious topic of wine. Unlike the PYA-created wine course, which teaches the practical side of wine...

Stew Cues: Use this uncertain time to shore up ourselves Stew Cues: by Alene Keenan Like everyone else these days, yacht owners, captains and crew worldwide are trying to find a way to make sense of what is going on in the world. Here in South Florida, most marinas are...

Stew Cues: Finding perfect towels no easy task Stew Cues: by Alene Keenan One of the biggest challenges of consulting on an interior refit and helping the owners choose from different towel collections is being able to explain the different values and price points of manufacturers’ products. I...

