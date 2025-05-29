Small Boat Explodes in Fort Lauderdale

One man was injured on board the 30-foot Magica in Fort Lauderdale around 9:30 a.m. on May 28. According to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue (FLFR) Public Information Officer Frank Guzman, FLFR received numerous 911 calls that a boat had exploded just north of the Port Everglades Inlet in Fort Lauderdale.

“There was one man on board the boat, approximately 30 feet in length, and he jumped from the boat after the explosion and swam to shore,” Guzman said. According to Guzman, the man was treated by Ocean Rescue lifeguards until paramedics arrived. He sustained burn injuries and was transported to Broward Health Medical Center. At last check, Guzman said the man was listed in fair condition.

It took two fire boats about 40 minutes to extinguish the fire. When they were finished, the boat was a total loss on the nearby beach. “I believe it still remains on the shoreline, waiting for someone to clean up the remains or the debris,” Guzman said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. “There’s also a simultaneous criminal investigation by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission [FWC], which is fairly routine in boat fires,” Guzman said, explaining that the FWC checks to ensure that no laws were violated and that all boating licenses are up to date.

This is the second small-boat fire this week in Fort Lauderdale. The first occurred on May 26 near the Fort Lauderdale sandbar, injuring 11 people when fuel vapors ignited on board, causing a flash fire. Guzman said the flash fire “extinguished itself almost as quickly as it started” and did not consume the vessel. FLFR does not know the source of the fuel vapors.

“Even though we don’t know the commonalities between all these boat fires, I think it should serve as a reminder to all boaters to make sure that they check their equipment before setting sail,” Guzman said.

Photos courtesy of Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue

