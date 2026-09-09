The Triton

BWA Yachting Opens Berth Bookings for 2027 America’s Cup
BWA Yachting has opened berth bookings for superyachts planning to attend the 2027 Louis Vuitton 38th America’s Cup Regatta.
By Lauren Beck · SEP 3, 2026
OceanWorld Group and Denison Yachting have formed a strategic joint venture designed to strengthen their presence across the United States, Europe, and the Middle East while expanding services, talent, and international market connectivity.
By Kevin Maher · SEP 9, 2026
A Malta-flagged yacht has been detained following a fatal collision with a small boat off Greece’s Corinth Canal that left one man dead.
By Lauren Beck · SEP 9, 2026
Armada Club has appointed Justin Maxwell as CEO, with responsibility for overseeing Armada Club’s development as it expands its fleet and membership.
By Kevin Maher · SEP 7, 2026
Artificial intelligence is reshaping yacht and marina operations, improving diagnostics, maintenance, and decision-making while reinforcing the continued importance of experienced captains, engineers, technicians, and crew.
By Sam Moen · SEP 6, 2026
After 14 years working aboard private yachts, former chef and first mate Kara Caputo brought her yachting skills ashore to build a handcrafted chocolate business.
By Kevin Maher · SEP 5, 2026
BWA Yachting has opened berth bookings for superyachts planning to attend the 2027 Louis Vuitton 38th America’s Cup Regatta.
By Lauren Beck · SEP 3, 2026
A violent storm off Cape Greco drove three anchored yachts onto rocks Saturday, leaving one person dead, six rescued from the water, and two vessels destroyed.
By Kevin Maher · SEP 2, 2026
The PYA’s annual Sea Changes Forum returns to Monaco on Sept. 24, with industry leaders discussing changes to crew certification, training and maritime regulations.
By Lauren Beck · SEP 1, 2026
Monaco Yacht Show has named 15 finalists for its 2026 Blue Wake Awards, recognizing independently assessed innovations in sustainable materials, energy efficiency, yacht construction, tenders, and marine services.
By Kevin Maher · AUG 31, 2026
The 50-meter (164'1") motor yacht ELENI has joined the sales market, represented by The Superyacht People as Central Agent and now available to view on YATCO.
By Triton Staff · AUG 30, 2026
A fire destroyed Maxi Dolphin’s shipyard in Erbusco, Italy, along with three boats.
By Lauren Beck · AUG 28, 2026
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