The Triton

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OceanWorld Group and Denison Yachting Form Strategic Joint Venture

OceanWorld Group and Denison Yachting have formed a strategic joint venture designed to strengthen their presence across the United States, Europe, and the Middle East while expanding services, talent, and international market connectivity.

By Kevin Maher · SEP 9, 2026

OceanWorld Group and Denison Yachting Form Strategic Joint Venture
News

Yacht Detained After Fatal Collision Near Corinth Canal

A Malta-flagged yacht has been detained following a fatal collision with a small boat off Greece’s Corinth Canal that left one man dead.

By Lauren Beck · SEP 9, 2026

Yacht Detained After Fatal Collision Near Corinth Canal
News

Armada Club Appoints Justin Maxwell as Chief Executive Officer

Armada Club has appointed Justin Maxwell as CEO, with responsibility for overseeing Armada Club’s development as it expands its fleet and membership.

By Kevin Maher · SEP 7, 2026

Armada Club Appoints Justin Maxwell as Chief Executive Officer
News

The Intelligent Yacht: How Smart Technology Is Changing Yachting

Artificial intelligence is reshaping yacht and marina operations, improving diagnostics, maintenance, and decision-making while reinforcing the continued importance of experienced captains, engineers, technicians, and crew.

By Sam Moen · SEP 6, 2026

The Intelligent Yacht: How Smart Technology Is Changing Yachting
News

From Yacht Chef to Chocolatier: How Kara Caputo Built Anchor Chocolates

After 14 years working aboard private yachts, former chef and first mate Kara Caputo brought her yachting skills ashore to build a handcrafted chocolate business.

By Kevin Maher · SEP 5, 2026

From Yacht Chef to Chocolatier: How Kara Caputo Built Anchor Chocolates
News

New Mandatory PSSR Training for Captains and Crew

New MCA rules require affected UK-certified captains and crew to complete updated PSSR training on preventing and responding to violence, harassment, bullying, and sexual misconduct by March 31, 2027.

By Kevin Maher · SEP 4, 2026

New Mandatory PSSR Training for Captains and Crew

The Latest

BWA Yachting Opens Berth Bookings for 2027 America’s Cup
News

BWA Yachting Opens Berth Bookings for 2027 America’s Cup

BWA Yachting has opened berth bookings for superyachts planning to attend the 2027 Louis Vuitton 38th America’s Cup Regatta.

By Lauren Beck · SEP 3, 2026

Triton Vol. 5 No. 4

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One Dead, Six Rescued After Storm Destroys Yachts Off Cyprus
News

One Dead, Six Rescued After Storm Destroys Yachts Off Cyprus

A violent storm off Cape Greco drove three anchored yachts onto rocks Saturday, leaving one person dead, six rescued from the water, and two vessels destroyed.

By Kevin Maher · SEP 2, 2026

PYA to Host Sea Changes Forum During Monaco Yacht Show
News

PYA to Host Sea Changes Forum During Monaco Yacht Show

The PYA’s annual Sea Changes Forum returns to Monaco on Sept. 24, with industry leaders discussing changes to crew certification, training and maritime regulations.

By Lauren Beck · SEP 1, 2026

Blue Wake Awards Reveal 2026 Finalists
News

Blue Wake Awards Reveal 2026 Finalists

Monaco Yacht Show has named 15 finalists for its 2026 Blue Wake Awards, recognizing independently assessed innovations in sustainable materials, energy efficiency, yacht construction, tenders, and marine services.

By Kevin Maher · AUG 31, 2026

New to YATCO: 50-meter ELENI Joins the Sales Market
News

New to YATCO: 50-meter ELENI Joins the Sales Market

The 50-meter (164'1") motor yacht ELENI has joined the sales market, represented by The Superyacht People as Central Agent and now available to view on YATCO.

By Triton Staff · AUG 30, 2026

Maxi Dolphin Plans to Rebuild After Shipyard Fire
News

Maxi Dolphin Plans to Rebuild After Shipyard Fire

A fire destroyed Maxi Dolphin’s shipyard in Erbusco, Italy, along with three boats.

By Lauren Beck · AUG 28, 2026

Crew Life

All Crew Life →
MacGyver at Sea: The Yacht Fixes You Won’t Believe
News

MacGyver at Sea: The Yacht Fixes You Won’t Believe

AUG 15, 2026

The Future of Crew Training
News

The Future of Crew Training

AUG 2, 2026

Paige Bell Foundation Announces Memorial Golf Day Fundraiser to Support Yacht Crew Safety Initiatives
News

Paige Bell Foundation Announces Memorial Golf Day Fundraiser to Support Yacht Crew Safety Initiatives

AUG 1, 2026

The Changing Crew Job
News

The Changing Crew Job

JUL 25, 2026

More News

Bonds Flying Roos Take Fifth Win of SailGP Season
News

Bonds Flying Roos Take Fifth Win of SailGP Season

AUG 25, 2026

The Biggest Yacht at the 2026 Monaco Yacht Show
News

The Biggest Yacht at the 2026 Monaco Yacht Show

AUG 24, 2026

Captain Launches App to Streamline Yacht Crew Handovers
News

Captain Launches App to Streamline Yacht Crew Handovers

AUG 22, 2026

Last Call for ISS Nominations for 2026 Awards of Distinction
News

Last Call for ISS Nominations for 2026 Awards of Distinction

AUG 19, 2026

Guy Harvey Foundation to Host Love the Blue Gala in Fort Lauderdale
News

Guy Harvey Foundation to Host Love the Blue Gala in Fort Lauderdale

AUG 18, 2026

MARAD Awards $35.18M to 45 U.S. Shipyards: Full 2026 Grant List
News

MARAD Awards $35.18M to 45 U.S. Shipyards: Full 2026 Grant List

AUG 17, 2026

Travel

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Explore the Palm Beaches

Explore the Palm Beaches

Destinations

The Hottest Emerging Yacht Charter Destinations

The Hottest Emerging Yacht Charter Destinations

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The Wharf Marina – The Ultimate Destination for Super Yachts

The Wharf Marina – The Ultimate Destination for Super Yachts

Destinations

The Race to Explore Barcelona This Summer

The Race to Explore Barcelona This Summer

Destinations

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