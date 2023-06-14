PORT 32 Fort Lauderdale Marina Hosted Grand Opening on June 13

PORT 32 Fort Lauderdale, a modern and versatile full-service marina, hosted its grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday, June 13. The marina is located at 1915 SW 21 Ave.

PORT 32’s CEO Austin Schell, Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis, Broward County Mayor Lamar Fisher, the Fort Lauderdale Chamber of Commerce and other local dignitaries were present for the grand opening, with General Manager Matthew Domke cutting the ceremonial ribbon.

Situated along “Marina Mile” along the New River, the marina is a ground-up build and features the latest equipment and technology. The marina can accommodate vessels ranging from small tenders to yachts up to 180 feet. Its new 3-acre yacht basin accommodates up to 32 yachts and the marina also offers expanded dry storage.

Fueling needs are covered, as both REC-90 and diesel are sold onsite. The fuel dock, which is the only one on the New River, utilizes a high-speed pump.

The marina kept captains and crew in mind, creating a fitness center, lounge area, conference room, dockside gazebo, picnic area, and a computer bar for crew to use.

The marina offers 278 short and long-term dry storage slips up to 55 feet, with safe wet slip hurricane storage as well. The facility is designed to withstand 175 mph winds. Commercial space is also available for lease within the marina.

PORT 32’s advanced technology includes a 150-ton travelift which can lift vessels up to 120 feet, a 60-ton yard transporter, and a forklift with an elevating cab. The marina’s newly constructed wet slips are designed for vessels up to 150 feet for in-water repairs and refits. These slips allow for painting, engine work, hull work, bright work, teak work, and more.

For more information about PORT 32 Fort Lauderdale visit port32fortlauderdale.com, email [email protected] or call (954) 895-8360.

