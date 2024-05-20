34-meter S/Y Obsession II Catches Fire in Thailand

Obsession II, a 34-meter sailing yacht that was built by Constructions Industrielles et Maritimes and delivered in 2002, was damaged after a fire on board.

S/Y Obsession II caught on fire today after being moored in the area of Koh Lon, Chalong Bay, in the Phuket province of Thailand, according to the Royal Thai Navy. The Third Naval Region sent boats Tor. 111 and Tor. 272 to help put out the fire at 3 p.m. UTC+7.

The yacht was left anchored, but no one was on board at the time of the fire. The Pearl Center Foundation and a boat of Sorn Chon, Region 3, also sent out boats to help extinguish the fire. Obsession II had been heavily damaged by the time rescuers had put out the blaze, leaving its mast leveled according to local reports.

Obsession II was reportedly available for charter before the fire. Up to seven guests could be accommodated on the vessel, with room for five crewmembers. The cause of the fire is unknown.

