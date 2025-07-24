How to Get Your First Yacht Crew Job: What to Know

Getting your first yacht crew job can be a matter of luck and timing. As Don Mckee, cofounder and director of YOA Yacht Crew, said, “I wish I could give you a one-size-fits-all answer, but there just isn’t one.”

It also won’t be easy. “It is the hardest time ever to try and get a yacht job,” said Liam Dobbin, managing director of Wilson Halligan. By his estimate, Wilson Halligan has about 100 new crew registering each month. There aren’t enough jobs.

“Competition is fierce,” said Marcy Williams, director of crew placement at Northrop & Johnson in Fort Lauderdale.

Here’s how you can best set yourself up for success.

Location is Essential

To start, “Ensure you are in the location where the boats are located,” Williams said. “You have to have your boots on the ground in the yachting hubs for that season.”

In one blog, Reardon Yacht Consulting (RYC) recommends key yachting hubs, like Fort Lauderdale, Antibes, Monaco, Palma, and Antigua, as good spots to find work. Keep in mind the seasons — they recommend the top times as April and May for the Mediterranean season, September and October for the Caribbean season, and December and January as a turnover period after the holidays.

Stay legal — and it’s the crewmember’s duty to understand what they can do according to their visa and location. “This information is best sourced from reputable agents rather than Facebook or WhatsApp groups,” Mckee said.

Despite rumors, no changes have been made to U.S. B1/B2 visa regulations; however, enforcement appears to have intensified. Dobbin also explains that Brexit has made it more challenging for U.K. crew in the Med, which adds another layer of difficulty to the job market.

Do Your Research

Before you turn up at a yachting hotspot, make sure you understand what you’re getting into — understand the local regulations, where to stay, potential costs, and more.

“It’s not for the faint of heart,” Williams said. “If you want to do this for a ‘gap year,’ I would suggest finding something else to do. It is a big investment for the yacht, and if you are just going to leave…there is no point.”

Joanne Cooper of RYC stresses the importance of verifying information you see, especially regarding legal and visa matters. Like Mckee, RYC advises crew to consult reputable sources.

“We should be encouraging people to go to lawyers, go to the appropriate domestic overseeing body to make sure [crew are] doing things properly, and avoiding social media or faceless accounts giving out unsolicited advice.”

There can be big consequences to your career and life if you make a mistake. Be smart and educate yourself.

Dockwalking and Dayworking

Dockwalking has become harder. Crew must be legally able to dockwalk in the region before heading to any marina. “I do recommend it for U.S. passport crew in the U.S. as long as the marina allows it,” Lauren Cotton, director of Cotton Crews, said.

In Dobbin’s current experience, dockwalking in Antibes and other hotspots has been dead. He recently conducted a seminar in Antibes, and more than 150 crew attended, most of whom had been there for a month with no daywork.

“Remember that first impressions count and that you more than likely will get a lot of ‘noes.’ Try not to take it personally and remember that all you need is one yes to prove yourself,” Mckee said.

Treat daywork like the trial it is. It’s an interview, and your chance to demonstrate your talents. “STAY OFF YOUR PHONE!” Cotton said. “Show up sober, in clean clothes, and be on time — just like an interview.” She also offers an extra tip: “Honor the pecking order at lunch time, meaning if they offer you lunch, you eat last.”

“Make sure you LISTEN, keep your head down, be respectful, do the job to the best of your ability, and follow instructions,” Williams said.

Mckee offers another vital tip: Do not work for free. “There are many yachts and companies that exploit crew eager to gain experience and put something on their CV,” he said. “I find it inexcusable that this is still happening. Inexperienced or not, crew deserve to be paid for the work they do.”

Networking

Finding work can be all about who you know and making connections. All crew agents agreed it’s vital. Cotton recommends staying in crew housing to meet other crew, attending crew and industry events, and meeting crew agents in person.

Most recommend joining Facebook groups that post networking events, or keep your eyes open for industry publications, like Triton, which hosts networking events regularly.

Be judicious in how you network. “Networking does not involve going to the yachtie pubs and getting drunk, etc.,” Mckee said.

Harness the power of social media. “Use social media to your advantage,” Dobbin said. “The world is getting smaller and smaller, even having a pristine LinkedIn profile can help — lots of captains, yacht managers, or recruiters are on LinkedIn. Engage with them.”

He advises crew to find the line between engagement and harassment. Don’t email agents daily to ask about jobs; instead, consider scheduling an in-person meeting. “A phone call, which is almost a lost art, sometimes can be really nice,” Dobbin said. While an in-person drop-by might be tempting, he warns crew against doing so without an appointment, as some agencies accept only a limited number of in-person meetings each week.

“It should go without saying, but everything matters and that includes how you conduct yourself in public, through your correspondence with agents (via email, phone, and WhatsApp messages), during interviews, and in your daywork and trial period,” Mckee said. “Given how competitive the job market is, the small things matter more than ever.”

As Dobbin said, “Reputation takes years to make, seconds to lose.” Don’t blow it before you begin.

Photos courtesy of Northrop & Johnson.

Topics: