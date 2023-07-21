YATCO’s Fleet Friday: Hot Listings Report

Top Hot & New to Market – For Sale Listings

MEAMINA

M/Y MEAMINA is a 59-meter Benetti that is for sale for $31,295,569 and is located in Perama Ionian Islands Region, Greece. All the yacht’s interiors are crafted by Studio Massari, with the vessel accommodating up to 12 guests in six lavish cabins. The master suite features a private study, a spacious en-suite bathroom, and panoramic views of the surrounding. The vessel’s sundeck offers a jacuzzi, a fully equipped bar, and comfortable loungers to sunbathe and socialize.

MEAMINA’s achieves a cruising speed of 14 knots and a maximum speed of 17 knots, which includes state-of-the-art stabilization systems for a smooth voyage. For more information on M/Y MEAMINA, visit YATCO here.

Y701

M/Y Y701, is a 2007 80-meter OCEANCO that is for sale for $96,311,062 and is located in France. Y701 was commissioned by a very experienced and highly discerning owner, making it a yacht of immaculate pedigree that oozes award-winning class. The vessel’s steel hull and aluminum superstructure were built to Lloyd’s classification and MCA compliance by Oceanco, while her angular exterior was by Italian studio Nuvolari & Lenard. Paris-based stylist Alberto Pinto designed the internal volume of 2,130GT.

Y701 welcomes up to 18 guests in nine suites, with the owner’s suite taking up almost half of the upper deck’s interior. The suite features a private owner’s lounge, a his-and-her bathroom around a central bath, a spacious walk-in wardrobe, and a bedroom with access to a Portugese bridge and private terrace with two jacuzzies.

The vessel’s twin 4,860hp MTU diesel engines allow it to reach a top speed of 19 knots with a cruising speed of 18 knots and a transatlantic range of 6,000nm at its passage speed of 14 knots. Retractable Rolls-Royce stabilizers provide comfort at anchor and underway. For more information on M/Y Y701’s listing, visit YATCO here.

Top Featured Just Sold Listings

SARASTAR

M/Y SARASTAR is a 2017 60-meter MONDOMARINE. Featuring six staterooms and 979GT, the vessel can reach a max speed of 21 knots and a cruising speed of 15.5 knots. Read more about the recently sold yacht here.

MATSU

M/Y MATSU is a 2007 36-meter motor yacht built by ISA YACHTS. It can reach a max speed of 32 knots and a cruising speed of 27 knots. The vessel features four staterooms and 235GT. Read more about MATSU here.

