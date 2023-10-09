Showing Up: Are Yacht Shows Finally Embracing Sustainability?

Sometimes we forget it isn’t as simple as addressing a fuel-guzzling yacht on the ocean when discussing sustainability. The yachting industry has so many moving parts; it must be about the industry’s holistic overview (and impact), including yacht shows.

Yacht shows are the highlight of yachting calendars. They are celebrated globally and are an event not to be missed. At the beginning of this year, we already saw various sustainability initiatives championed at some of the spring shows such as Dubai’s S.E.A. mission and the West Palm Beach International Boat Show’s partnership with Yacht Carbon Offset and its sustainability seminars and workshops.

These attempts to have a greener yacht show agenda are filtering through to this year’s autumn season. The Monaco Yacht Show returned with its Sustainability Hub showcasing sustainable yachting brands while in the UK, British Marine teamed up with the Southampton International Boat Show, where they introduced new mandatory sustainable exhibitor requirements. Meanwhile, many sustainable initiatives are underway stateside as FLIBS kicks off.

It would be irresponsible not to address the elephant in the room – the thousands of attendees that get to the shows have more than likely traveled, whether a short or long distance. Yacht shows aren’t on most people’s doorsteps. But for this battle, the focus is on the show itself.

In years gone by, yacht shows overflowed with overflowing trash cans and single-use plastic. Whether coming from the exhibitors’ excessive branding or the show’s facilities themselves, the result isn’t great. But yacht show organizers have begun to acknowledge the issue and are starting to step it up.

While the shows cannot be entirely sustainable, we are seeing more take proactive steps in the green department. As mentioned, yacht shows bring together thousands of people. It is the ultimate platform to facilitate networking – bringing positive discussions about reshaping our industry.

Aside from conversations in recent years, shows have begun to highlight the next-generation, greener and more innovative developments regarding propulsion and design, as well as everything else associated with yachting, whether water purification systems, electric water toys or sustainable uniform companies.

In turn, the shows have a unique opportunity to inspire positive change – helping raise awareness. It further educates the industry on the future paths to create these changes. One conversation, one stand showcasing sustainable products and one seminar on ocean conservation at a show can catalyze further change.

While the shows are a platform to showcase the entire industry, there are also initiatives that are creeping up the agenda for the show itself to implement—integrating more environmentally conscious practices into planning and execution.

A lot is produced and generally wasted on branded merchandise, from lanyards to glossy brochures to flags and stand setups. We are now seeing solutions such as scanning Q.R. codes to gain information at the touch of a button versus leafing through marketing paraphernalia – or even recycled paper options – and protocols in place to hand back lanyards for reuse at the end of the show.

Of course, it isn’t just the odd business card making an impact. The shows host thousands of people and hundreds of exhibitors – where is the energy coming to do so? Sustainable event management is vital, considering temporary infrastructure, energy consumption, catering requirements and other materials used when setting up.

It isn’t news that the industry requires collaboration for a better future. Coming together to create positive change at our industry’s best events is a step in the right direction. These sustainable initiatives being implemented are adding up to have a larger impact on this important conversation.

FLIBS: Four Sustainable Initiatives Happening This Year

The 2023 Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show happens in late October and showcases a host of greener initiatives.

Curbing the Carbon:

FLIBS owner Informa Market’s ‘Faster to zero’ initiative has a vision of a net-zero carbon business by 2030. The show is powered by 95% of energy sourced from renewable sources such as wind, water, and solar – significantly helping to manage carbon emissions. For the past decade, Informa Markets has invested more than $2.8 million to eliminate diesel generators. FLIBS also has a notable reduction of about 15 to 20% in electricity consumption by implementing cutting-edge technology such as Tune Harmonics devices and energy-efficient LEDs.

Saying No to Single-Use

There is a limited plastic policy at the show. This commitment extends to some of the show organizers’ uniforms crafted from recycled materials. They have also introduced lanyards made from recycled plastic which will be collected after the event to be recycled again.

Mindful Eating

The exclusive catering partner, Proof of the Pudding, is fully aligned with responsible event management, implementing a sustainable strategy from working towards zero landfill waste, embracing sustainable food designations, serving water and drinks in aluminum, to phasing out single-use plastic.

Greener Education

FLIBS has connected attendees with key leaders to provide educational seminars and sustainability efforts, highlighting the strides that are being made in sustainability. Check out the Broward County Convention Center for interactive workshops and seminars this year.

A Bluer Economy: A Spotlight on the Marine Research Hub

The Marine Research Hub has a high-profile presence at this year’s FLIBS. One of its missions? To raise South Florida’s oceanographic research institutions’ visibility, reputation and prestige, establishing them as global leaders in the Blue Economy. The hub facilitates research on marine biodiversity, oceanography and sustainable resource management through collaboration and cutting-edge technology. Aside from the seminars, they partnered with the show to introduce the MRH Innovation & Sustainability Award, acknowledging and honoring other organizations demonstrating exceptional commitment to sustainability and innovative practices. The reception for the award is scheduled for Oct. 25 on board the Marine Industries Association of South Florida hospitality boat.

Tagged boat show, FLIBS, Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, sustainability

Topics: