Bathymetric data: The Ultimate upgrade for anglers & divers?

CMOR Mapping charts use bathymetric data to produce 3D, multi-color, high-resolution charts of the bottom of bodies of water around popular boating regions of the United States. These charts are produced using full-coverage surveys of the bottom with high-resolution echo-sounding equipment. There is no guesswork involved in their production. Everything you see on the chart has been verified.
Currently CMOR mapping charts are available for waters off of the Atlantic Coast, from southern Massachusetts to the tip of Florida, in the Gulf of Mexico, from south Florida to the southern border of Texas, and along the Pacific Coast in California, from San Jose to San Diego. CMOR mapping charts are also available for the inland waters of the Chesapeake Bay and Long Island Sound and the water surrounding The Bahamas. More CMOR mapping charts are in production.
As any boater, angler or professional seafarer knows, most of the landmarks necessary for navigating waters are hidden beneath the surface of the lake, sea, ocean or river. This has always made using detailed charts necessary for staying out of trouble on the water, especially when traveling at night, in storms or in poor visibility. However, traditional charts lack many details that are helpful for anglers and divers to have a good experience on the water.
Just a few of the many features and benefits of CMOR mapping and how this technology can help professional boaters and anglers include…
CMOR mapping charts can be extremely beneficial to both amateur and professional boaters. For commercial anglers and charter boat operators, these charts can show you the places where fish typically congregate, making it easier to get a good haul. For diving operators, these charts show artificial reefs and shipwrecks that are typically left off of traditional charts.
Recreational boaters will appreciate the access to information that could take them years to amass from personal experience. CMOR mapping charts put even novices and those new to an area immediately “in the game.”
