Lusben Opens New Sailing Yacht Inspection Pit

Lusben is expanding its services with a new inspection pit for sailing yachts at its Livorno location.

The pit, 8.5 meters deep and 3.5 meters wide, is reportedly the largest in the Mediterranean. The pit allows Lusben to accommodate canting keel sailing vessels up to 70 meters in length.

The new pit will allow routine operations and “extraordinary” maintenance, including painting and keel work. The yard shares that the pit is versatile — it can accommodate sailing yachts and, when covered with two concrete slabs, also provides room for work on motor yachts. This extends the workspace currently available in the yard.

“This major investment in the Livorno site, following others completed in recent years, confirms the Group’s intention to expand the Lusben division and, in the coming years, consolidate its position as a benchmark for refit work in the Mediterranean,” said Gianni Paladino, Lusben commercial director. “Now we have the space, the technology, and the people to achieve this important objective, as is already confirmed by recent orders and others being finalized for the upcoming autumn season.”

Lusben has yard facilities in Viareggio, Livorno, and Varazze. The Livorno yard can handle yachts up to 100 meters and now sailing yachts up to 70 meters.

Read more about refits in Triton’s April issue.

