Massive Fire Burns at Lürssen Shipyard

On Tuesday morning, local German media reported a fire at the Lürssen shipyard in Schacht-Audorf, near Rendsberg.

According to local media Kieler Nachrichten, a yacht caught fire in the Lürssen yard. Around 9:20 a.m. local time, light smoke was initially seen in the shipyard. The fire grew, and hundreds of firefighters were called to fight the flames. Parts of the hall’s roof have collapsed, and the fire department reportedly anticipates a long fight into the night and into tomorrow.

Initially, firefighters attempted to extinguish the fire from inside the hall. However, they had to abandon attempts due to the collapsing walls. Reports say firefighters have also enlisted a ferry and a tugboat to help battle the fire.

Firefighters successfully prevented the spread of the fire to other buildings in the Lürssen shipyard, but the 100-meter hall was destroyed, and Kieler Nachrichten reports that the vessel, rumored to be the 78-meter Honolulu, was still ablaze.

By noon, residential buildings in the vicinity were evacuated due to the toxic smoke, reportedly affecting approximately 30 homes. Lürssen had already evacuated employees earlier in the day, with Kieler Nachrichten reporting that 24 people were treated for smoke inhalation and subsequently released.

Two rescue helicopters carrying emergency doctors were also on site temporarily but were ultimately released.

Damages are estimated to be in the millions.

