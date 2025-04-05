ElectroSea Launches New SeaStrong Silver Bullet RDP

ElectroSea, a leading provider of innovative marine growth prevention systems, announced the release of its third-generation pump, SeaStrong Silver Bullet RDP – Run-Dry Protection. The new pump replaces the SeaStrong Silver Bullet which launched in October 2023. While the Silver Bullet was a success, ElectroSea’s new pump is looking to set a new standard for magnetic-drive pumps.

“SeaStrong Silver Bullet has truly set the bar for magnetic-drive pumps, from its durable composite impeller to its robust IP55-rated stainless-steel motor,” said Jeff Panek, president of ElectroSea. “We’ve seen tremendous success with Silver Bullet, and now we’re taking run-dry protection to an entirely new level with Silver Bullet RDP.”

While magnetic-drive pumps remove the possibilities of mechanical seal leakage, they are still susceptible to damage and failure when run dry. This irreversible damage can occur in as little as a few minutes, but ElectroSea’s new pump builds on its predecessor’s ability to offer enhanced run-dry protection due to its low-friction, heat-dissipating design.

SeaStrong Silver Bullet RDP’s design allows it to run for longer periods than traditional magnetic-drive pumps, exceeding the typical 3-15 minutes before a cooling system’s high-pressure fault alarm triggers a shutdown. The extended run-dry capability prevents damage and premature failure. ElectroSea also stands behind its new pump, including run dry as part of its two-year parts and labor warranty.

“We are incredibly proud to introduce SeaStrong Silver Bullet RDP, which represents a significant advancement in magnetic-drive pump technology,” Panek said. “This pump provides unparalleled run-dry protection and reinforces our commitment to delivering the most reliable and innovative solutions to the marine industry.”

Related Posts FarSounder launches sonars FarSounder announced a new generation of navigation sonars. The new 3D forward-looking, obstacle avoidance sonars are the FarSounder-500 and FarSounder-1000.Features include longer detection ranges, in-water…

USCG launches app The U.S. Coast Guard has launched a boating safety app that incorporates several safe boating practices in one place. Users can use the app to…

Yatco launches charter system Florida-based Yatco, a yachting industry search engine, has launched its Charter Pro System, connecting the world’s charter companies. The system features high-resolution media, two-way API…

Topics: