NextGen Yachting Forum Returns to Antibes

The NextGen Yachting Forum is set to return to Antibes on April 11, providing aspiring yachting professionals with a unique chance to gain insights from industry leaders. Now in its second edition, the forum aims to equip new crewmembers with expert advice, career guidance, and networking opportunities to help them navigate the yachting industry.

The event will bring together experienced professionals to share their knowledge and provide practical insights into career advancement, industry trends, and best practices. Whether attendees are new to the field or seeking to progress in their careers, the NextGen Yachting Forum offers a platform to connect with key figures shaping the future of yachting.

This year’s forum, which focuses on education, mentorship, and professional development, aims to empower the next generation of crewmembers and ensure their well-being in the industry.

The event will be held in Antibes. Registration opens March 24.

